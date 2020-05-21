The Clatskanie Farmers Market, in its seventh year, is still on for the summer season.
However, there will be several changes, some done in light of the COVID-19 situation, and one change that has been in the works for a while.
The market, set to open June 20 of this year, was going to move from its current location at Copes Park to Conyers Street, right off of Highway 30. Coronavirus restrictions have halted those plans, and now the market will still operate at Copes Park.
The reason for the move was to increase visibility in the hopes of further growing the market, according to Darro Breshears-Routon, a founding member of the Farmers Market board.
“For six years we were at Copes Park, right in the middle of Clatskanie. It’s great, but we realized we weren’t growing like we wanted to,” Breshears-Routon told The Chief a few months ago.
Although the board wants to grow the market, current restrictions regarding social distancing have made it impossible to do so on Conyers Street.
According to a press release from the board, there will be two options available for those who want to purchase food at the market.
Option 1 will be a socially distanced farmer’s market in Cope’s Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through September.
“After much deliberation, the Market Board, in conjunction with City staff and the Parks and Recreation Department, has decided the best course of action is to return to the expanses of Cope’s Park. Our Community loves its artists and makers. Moving to this larger venue will allow us to safely include them with the prescribed social distancing,” a press release from the farmers market states.
The press release also states that that the farmers market board of directors will work closely with both the Oregon Farmers Market Association and the governor’s office in order to adapt the market to fit their best practice recommendations.
Option 2 is a pickup option, stationed on Conyers Street, from 10 a.m. to noon through September. Shoppers will be able to order online through the website clatskaniefarmersmarket.com, and follow the link on the page for WhatsGood-https://sourcewhatsgood.com/. Prepaid online orders will be able to be picked up at the HUB located in the public parking lot, behind Colvins and Conestoga on NE Conyers Street, where a volunteer will bring the order out to the customer’s vehicle.
The farmers market will also be able to accept SNAP this year, as well as FDNP food vouchers.
“Many of our vendors have been inspired by the challenge of these times and have upped their production. New greenhouses and vegetable beds have been pressed into production to meet what we see as a basic community need. We are honored to be of service,” the press release states.
While a move may be possible in the future to grow the market, the Clatskanie Farmers Market board of directors has chosen to stay put in Copes Park for the time being.
For more information, visit the Clatskanie Farmers Market website at,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.