Rainier Jr./Sr. High School vice principal Kim Oblack is preparing for her new role as principal at Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS).
Oblack will take the position as current principal Jim Helmen moves to the newly created position of the Clatskanie School District’s Director of Education, Innovation, and Improvement / Federal Programs.
In the following, Oblack gives us insight into what she hopes to accomplish in her new position at Clatskanie Middle/High School.
The Chief: What are your visions and priorities for Clatskanie Middle/High School?
Kim Oblack: My vision for CMHS is to work with the staff and learn about their existing systems and find out what can be expanded for the benefit of students and staff. Math has been identified as a priority that needs focus and attention. I would like to collaborate Clatskanie's staff with other math teachers in Columbia County and with an improvement plan offered by Northwest Regional ESD. Clatskanie is not unique in its struggle to improve math scores, the problem is seen all across Oregon schools at this time.
I know schools with outstanding and exceptional math teachers but for some reason our students aren't excelling on standardized testing and we would like to figure out where the disconnect is. It's important that students have good math skills to compete in post secondary options. For example, carpenters use extensive math formulas to calculate building stairs. All degrees and trade schools will require a certain level of math knowledge and we want to make sure our students are prepared for life.
The Chief: What are your challenges ahead?
Oblack: The major challenge that the district and I will have to deal with is the Back to School plan for COVID-19. Currently Oregon Department of Education is saying that we will have to create a blueprint model with details explaining the reentry of students back into our school. This will have to be approved by our school board. It will be a lot of work this summer to ensure student and staff safety.
The Chief: What are you most excited about?
Oblack: I’m really excited to work with Clatskanie's teachers who are well-respected in the county. I'm excited to facilitate and teach professional development with them. I'm honored to be working with Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz, Jim Helmen and lastly I'm super excited to work with students again since it's been many months away from them.
The Chief: What is your career and educational background?
Oblack: I started my career in the graphic arts field and then got into teaching middle school / high school art. I've taught everything from English to special education, but my number one love is art and art history.
I hold a master’s degree in Education and a Professional Administrative License from Concordia University. My undergraduate work was completed at Pacific University in Forest Grove. I've been in education for 16 years. I've been working in administration for three years in Rainier and worked as the Dean of Students for many years in the Jewell School District.
The Chief: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Oblack: I grew up in Vernonia and my family and I live in Mist, Oregon, on a cattle farm. I have two children ages 21 and 16. I understand Clatskanie's community and history. I respect the hard-working families of this community as they are much like my own.
Timber dollars funded my education and my family consists of farmers, loggers, and educators. As I believe in the traditional college systems of education, I am also a strong proponent of the trades. Clatskanie has a strong college and career readiness model and I would like to build upon their foundation to get more students in post secondary colleges and training centers.
Oblack accepted the position three weeks ago and will officially start as principal at Clatskanie Middle/High School July 1.
Kim Oback may be reached at Clatskanie Middle/High School, after July 1 at, 503-397-2146.
