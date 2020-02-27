Two public schools in Clatskanie went into a lockout Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26, after school officials said a threat was discovered at Clatskanie Middle School.
The hand written threat was discovered on a bathroom wall in the elementary school and it was aimed at the high school, according to Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz, who said Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies were called and arrived quickly to investigate.
“The hand writing of the threat was different than what we had found with the two threats at the high school earlier this month,” she said. “There has been no suspect identified in this new threat.”
School officials put the lockout in place at both the elementary school and at Clatskanie Middle/High School at 1:34 p.m.and it was lifted at 2:12 p.m.
This is the third threat the school district in the past three weeks. Two other threats occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 12. Both threats were written on a girls bathroom wall in the high school commons. Authorities said the threats were similar, but it is unclear if the elementary school that is linked to the high school incidents.
The Feb. 11 incident promoted a school lockout with students and teachers kept in their classrooms, but allowed to continue working. Deputies arrived to investigate within five minutes.
The Feb. 12 incident resulted in a school lockdown, in which students and staff are locked in their rooms, shades drawn and ordered to take precautions. Deputies were not able to arrive at the school during that threat for forty-five minutes.
Authorities had not identified the suspect or suspects in the Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 incidents as of press time Thursday, Feb. 27.
Hurowitz said the threats are disturbing.
“It is terrible,” she said. “It is very stressful for our students, staff and families in our community. We are very concerned about the rising stress level.”
School officials had scheduled a community town hall on Thursday night at the high school to discuss current and future school security.
Read the continuing reports about the school threats and follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday editions of The Chief.
