A loose rag led to a disruption at the Clatskanie wastewater treatment plant, which caused a temporary contamination of the Clatskanie River in the plant area, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
At first, city officials had said the disruption, which occurred on July 31, was triggered by a failed seal used to contain effluent during the treatment process. Hinkelman said after city crews drained the plant’s clarifier onto adjacent sludge fields, they discovered a towel/rag had gotten lodged under the seal preventing the seal from “sealing” the clarifier to allow proper treatment of the water.
The disruption caused wastewater with higher than state-permitted levels of E.coli to be discharged into the river. No raw sewage was discharged from the plant into the river, Hinkelman said. The city closed recreational use of the river in the plant area and shut down boat ramps adjacent to the area as a public safety effort.
“Once we discovered the rag/towel, we removed it, checked/inspected the seal and determined it was in working order,” Hinkelman said. “We filled the clarifier back up and began treatment on Friday. We had to wait 24 hours to do our first test and then another to do a second test to confirm the plant was operating back within DEQ established parameters.”
Hinkelman said once that was confirmed, crews were able to discharge treated water back into the Clatskanie River and were able to open up the boat ramps Monday morning.
“Cost of the work was regular crew time and a few hundred dollars for the seal and parts kit which we ended up not using,” Hinkelman said.
The city is attempting to determine how the towel/rag was “missed” by the wastewater headworks, a screening system that removes debris from the raw sewage coming into the plant to prevent such debris from doing any damage to the treatment machinery.
“The one positive on this is we now have a seal and parts kit that we are going to put on a shelf to be ready if the seal were to actually fail in the future,” Hinkelman said. “We did not have a spare on hand, because these seals do not fail and are replaced about every 10 years or so during routine maintenance. The seal in place now was replaced less than a year ago, so we did not have the need to have a spare on hand. We do now.”
The city carefully tracks the functions and malfunctions at the wastewater plant through a close seven-day a week monitoring system, according to Hinkelman.
“My wastewater treatment plant operator along with the public works director and public works foreman all manage the monitoring of the plant,” Hinkelman said. “We also have automated alarms and other systems at the plant that can notify us if something is wrong.”
