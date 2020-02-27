Community members attending a school safety town hall meeting Thursday night at Clatskanie Middle/High School expressed their emotions, frustrations and concerns.
Approximately 60 parents, grandparents, teachers, school board members, city officials and law enforcement officials joined the community discussion during the town hall organized by Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz.
"It was a very positive group of people here willing to support the school and the work that we need to do to develop a safety plan," Hurowitz said. "They are willing to listen and listen to each other to start the work that we need to do."
The town hall follows three separate school threats, two at the middle/high school and one at Clatskanie Elementary School in the past three weeks. The threats forced a lockout and lockdown at the middle/high school and a lockout at the elementary school.
The threats were hand written on bathroom walls at the two schools. As of Late Thursday, Feb. 27 no suspects had been identified. Authorities have not released the specific language of what was written, but Clatskanie Middle/High School Principal Jim Helman said they were threats against students.
Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich told those gathered at the town hall that the City of Clatskanie is developing funds that could pay for a full time law enforcement officer dedicated to Clatskanie daily, Monday through Friday, through the contract the City currently has with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
"So during the school days we would have an officer in town," Brajcich said. "That officer would get to now the kids, the businesses and the community."
Brajcich said the cost for the additional deputy would be approximately $50,000 annually and would be paid for through the city's general fund.
Several people attending the town hall suggested the school district hire a police resource officer that could be in the schools daily.
Those attending the town hall wrote their concerns about school safety on yellow pieces of paper and posted the notes on boards surrounding the commons. Hurowitz said she'll incorporate the concerns into the developing school safety plan.
Hurowitz urged those attending the meeting to participate in committees and discussion groups in the weeks ahead to help the school district develop an overall facilities plan that would include security and safety.
"We won't get to the solution tonight," she told the gathering. "This is not the end. This is the beginning. We are going to walk away from this town hall with the beginning of a plan."
Read more in the March 6 print edition of The Chief.
