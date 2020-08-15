Distance Learning, the bane of many a frustrated parent’s existence, may be outsourced for many families through the use of learning pods this upcoming school year.
Since COVID-19 mandated the shut-down of any and all congregate settings –including schools—students and families have been grappling with the best way to continue the education of their K-12 students.
Forced to turn to homeschooling, many parents have been struggling to educate their school-age children, often while trying to work from home themselves.
Learning pods
Now, students may be headed to a school of sorts, but not the traditional type of classroom.
Over the past month, the Steering Committee for the Columbia County Recreation Center, comprising nine members, has been working with the Columbia-Willamette YMCA to establish “learning pods” in the county for the upcoming school year.
Learning pods are small groups of students – usually no more than 10—that will come together in a large room, such as a church, business, or school, in order to continue their Distance Learning.
Much to do
According to Craig Marquardo, organizer for the Columbia County Recreation Center, (a separate project Marquardo still has in the works), the team will try to find locations, teachers and students within the next three weeks.
Marquardo said he has received approval for the pods from all the superintendents of the school districts in Columbia County. He said instructors, who will be primarily tasked with supervising the students while their assigned teachers do the teaching, will be hired locally from the community.
Classes will be $300 per child per week for the full 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. program, according to YMCA representative Jennifer Simonson. Financial assistance is available for families, Marquardo said. Families can apply for assistance through the Department of Human Services.
“One of the things we as a committee are doing is pool our resources together for some charitable outlets so we can buy seats in the classroom," Marquardo said. "We’ll get free seats in there as well. Don’t want anyone to be discouraged.”
For families that will continue Distance Learning at home but want their kids to benefit from socialization with other kids, afternoon programming will be available as well, at $200 a week, according to Simonson.
The Chronicle contacted the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) asking if the ODE certifies the teachers and monitors the instruction at the learning pods.
The ODE Marc Siegel responded to our inquiry.
"Interest in tutoring, also known as learning pods, is increasing," Siegel said. "We’re taking in questions and if we have more information we’ll share it later this month.
Siegel said he wanted to emphasize that ODE’s focus is on providing high quality services for every student, especially underserved populations that don’t have access to learning pods or private tutors.
"The best way to serve our students is to connect them to their teachers," Siegel said. "There is not a better resource in this moment than a teacher video conferencing into a student’s living room and helping them succeed. You can’t easily replicate what a teacher knows and provides. Our school districts have many resources available to our students and our focus is on using those resources to lift our students."
Learn more
Interested parents can give the local YMCA a call at 503-223-9622. They can also email the YMCA at ychild.org.
The Chief will monitor the progress of this project with updates here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
