In just a few days, law enforcement in Clatskanie will be improved.
On June 3, the Clatskanie City Council is expected to adopt the city’s proposed $9.5 million operating budget, which includes funding for a third full-time Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy.
During a community meeting in late February about school safety at Clatskanie Middle/High School, Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich told those gathered that the city is developing funds that could pay for a full time law enforcement officer dedicated to the community daily, Monday through Friday, through the contract the City currently has with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
“So during the school days we would have an officer in town,” Brajcich said. “That officer would get to know the kids, the businesses and the community.”
Brajcich said the cost for the additional deputy would be approximately $50,000 annually and would be paid for through the city’s general fund.
History
Due to city budget limitations, the Clatskanie City Council closed its city police department and contracted in 2016 with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. The contract includes two deputies with the city paying 85 percent of the cost while the Sheriff’s Office picks up the remaining 15 percent.
Since that time community members, and Brajcich have voiced concerns for the need to strengthen local law enforcement. Repeated school security issues earlier this year heightened those concerns for additional policing. Read more about the school security issues in a series of stories at thechiefnews.com.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman adjusted his proposed 2020-2021 city operating budget to reflect the additional cost of adding a third deputy that would be full time in the city.
Hinkelman said adding the 100% funded deputy is a continued effort to provide more law enforcement in the City.
“Our goal has always been to provide as much law enforcement as possible with the resources we have,” he said. “Having deputies on duty, able to respond in a timely manner to a variety of calls has been a community concern and this additional deputy will help us strive to that aspiration.”
Deputy’s assignments
Hinkelman said the specific assignments of the new deputy were still in discussion.
“It has been expressed that the deputy will get to know and be a presence at the grade school and high school, this deputy will also serve as our code enforcement officer,” Hinkelman said. “The deputy will also get to know and be a public face to the businesses in town and the community in general. “
The city manager's proposed budget reflects the total cost to the City of Clatskanie through the city’s general fund for the law enforcement through the CCSO.
“We budgeted $400,500 for the CCSO,” he said. “For fiscal year 2020-21, we are budgeting $470,500.”
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the new deputy has the opportunity to effectively engage with community members, build trusting relations, as well as conduct regular law enforcement.
“A deputy stationed in Clatskanie has the opportunity to really be a part of the community,” Pixley said. “This position will allow the deputy to eat lunch with the kids during school hours, get to know the business owners and residents, and be a visible presence on the highway during high traffic times.”
Pixley said service call loads in Clatskanie have increased from 3,276 in 2017 to 4,824 in 2019.
“We have also had a 71% increase in arrests over the last two years,” Pixey said. “Last year CCSO deputies made 539 traffic stops in Clatskanie. This new position dedicates one deputy to Clatskanie for 100% of their work week, so residents will see an even greater CCSO presence in the community.”
According to Pixley, the addition of a new deputy demonstrates that the contract between CCSO and the City of Clatskanie is working.
“And our deputies are doing a great job,” he said. “I look forward to growing CCSO’s relationship with the residents of Clatskanie.”
Gerhard Fiebich is the new deputy that will be assigned full-time in Clatskanie.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity ahead of me,” Fiebich told The Chief.
School superintendent’s reaction
Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said she welcomes the additional community law enforcement.
“The opportunity to develop close relationships with our deputy will be a huge positive for the staff and students at Clatskanie School District, as well as our community,” Hurowitz said. “Our kids will have an opportunity to have more interactions with law enforcement. Having a deputy in Clatskanie will shorten response time for all calls which is a big gain for our community.”
Hurowitz said the current deputies make good efforts to visit the schools in Clatskanie, but the additional, full time deputy will be significant.
“Our deputy will be quite busy, but my hope is that he/she will be able to make regular visits to both of our school sites, perhaps lunch with our students or participation in assemblies,” Hrowitz said. “I would like to see the deputy regularly drive by our campuses, especially during peak hours.”
The Chief will check in with Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy Fiebich once he gets started on the job as we continue to follow this developing story.
