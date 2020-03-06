The alert reads, “At 9 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 23, an Ice Storm Warning is issued and will be in effect through 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.”
Emergency agencies, along with county and city officials, used that alert in a scenario for a tabletop exercise to help better prepare Columbia County for such an emergency weather event.
Columbia County Emergency Management, in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), held the day-long tabletop discussion on Tuesday, March 3, about the capabilities of Columbia County to withstand a variety of threats and hazards related to severe weather storms. Because the event was hosted through FEMA, it came at no cost to Columbia County.
Multiple county agencies participated in the exercise, including the Columbia River and Clatskanie PUDs, multiple Columbia County school districts, Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District, Legacy Health Clinic St. Helens, OHSU Family Medicine Clinic Scappoose, Community Action Team and others.
Columbia County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Shaun Brown came up with the idea. He said he wanted to do an exercise like this because of his background with the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd Civil Support Team (CST).
“Columbia County has never done something like this before, and we needed to,” Brown said. “I have a lot of experience with these types of exercises, so I believe in them.”
During his time with the National Guard CST, Brown said he would take part in full-scale exercises on a monthly basis. He said doing so would help multiple parties better communicate with each other in the event of an emergency.
The March 3 tabletop discussion, part of what is officially called the National Exercise Program, was the first part of a three-part program, taking place over the course of two years, that helps communities increase their readiness in the event of a large-scale emergency.
During the meeting, FEMA representatives presented a scenario that unfolded in an hour-by-hour timeframe. In the scenario, there was an intense snowstorm that hit the county, then ice, then thawing, which led to flooding. The multiple county agencies discussed what they would do to respond to the emergency.
“We all just shared out ideas and things that we would be doing. We all took turns talking about what would be going on in our areas” Clatskanie PUD Customer Relations and Services Manager Sarah Johnson said.
For the Clatskanie PUD, that means restoring power, which means being out on the roads. But being out on the roads involves coordination.
“Someone has to clear the roads for us to be able to get there to help them restore power, someone has to be there to clear roads as we’re getting to our customers,” Johnson said.
Doing so involves coordination with ODOT and with the county road department, as well as emergency responders, according to Johnson. While going over what to do in the event of an emergency was beneficial, it was the collaboration with other agencies that was most helpful, Johnson said.
“We’ve been through several ice storms and snow storms, and we feel confident in how we would respond. It was nice having different agencies in the same room to talk about how we would coordinate with each other, that was the biggest value for us,” Johnson said.
One such scenario that requires coordination is if the power goes out, which will be especially harmful to local health clinics, like Legacy Health Clinic in St. Helens or OHSU Family Medical Clinic in Scappoose, both of which do not have a backup generator.
“Their plan is to call EMTs and have them transport a generator,” Columbia County Commissioner Alex Tardif said.
Even transporting a backup generator can pose problems, however.
“If the roads are shut down, there’s no medical transport, or if they’re all out on scene, they don’t have a backup generator. The conversation allowed us to go around and say, ‘here’s the situation: what would your agency do?’ It allowed individuals to ask other questions, like, ‘have you thought about this or that?’ It allowed us to collectively help build stronger plans,” Tardif said.
Another problem brought up during the meeting is the difficulty of communication during a county-wide disaster. County representatives briefed county commissioners on such a situation at a meeting the next day.
Columbia County Emergency Management Director Steve Pegram said the topography of the county does not lend itself well to good communications for both cell and radio, so to combat that, the county has a few ham radio stations coordinated together, or orange go boxes sprinkled throughout the county where they can stand one up.
Satellite communication devices would not be a good alternative, Pegram noted, because few people have workable satellite communications available to them. If they do, satellite communications devices are not user-friendly and are very expensive.
“The county’s going to take the lead in a disaster,” Pegram said. “the jurisdictions here don’t have [satellite communications]. So we would use it to contact our partners at the state and federal level.”
Also discussed at the meeting was the possibility of using schools as places for mass sheltering and the need to get more climate-controlled storage for sensitive materials.
“The benefit of such exercises allows the county folks to hear what the different jurisdictions do, or would plan to do, in in this type of emergency,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman, who attended the drill, said. “It also allowed us to learn from other non-county agencies such as Red Cross, Oregon Department of Forestry and others as to what they might do.
Hinkelman said such exercises also allow each participant to meet and to get to know other decision makers of various organizations in the county.
“It is always a good thing to participate in different levels of exercises as it keeps disaster response and preparedness fresh in those of us who have to respond to such things,” Hinkelman said.
The county will participate in two more exercises in the National Exercise Program. The next drill is tentatively scheduled for October 1.
