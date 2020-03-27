If you happened to pass by the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District station on 3rd Street this week, you might have seen large streams of water shooting into the sky.
Clatskanie Fire District Chief Steve Sharek said the exercise is a test for the district's new engineer acquired in 2019.
“We are doing testing of the pressure flows with the truck and hoses,” he said. “We are just making sure everything works.”
Crews hooked long lines of hoses to the large fire engine and stretched them into the parking lot of the district station during the testing. Sharek said the $568,000 fire engine includes specialize industrial equipment attached.
The district had been banking cash and urban renewal money into their reserve funds to pay for the engine, Sharek said.
“This engine can be used by the crews responding to fires, hazardous materials or car wrecks, it is juts a functional unit for any type of fire,” Sharek said. We also use it for wild land fires as well from small fire to the bigger fires.”
The Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District operates three area stations, including the 3rd Street facility, the Delena Staton at 76015 Atkins Road and the Quincy Station, at 79704 Quincy Mayger Road.
For more information, call 503-728-2025.
