In a new proactive approach to control mosquitoes and the diseases they can spread, the Columbia Drainage Vector Control District will use high technology in their efforts this spring and summer.
West Nile Virus
The District has purchased two drones to add to their tool box of control equipment that also includes a helicopter and on-land vehicle herbicide spraying. Columbia Drainage Vector Control District Director Mike Roberts said the drones will help District crew members locate and treat mosquito breeding areas all along the Columbia River and other areas in Columbia County. The District’s boundaries stretch from the Multnomah County line to the Clatsop County line and seven miles inland from the Columbia River.
Roberts said adding the hi-tech drones are critical in helping to track down mosquitoes the could be carrying the West Nile Virus.
“We found West Nile Virus in bird species in Columbia County a few years ago,” he said. “What we are seeing is with the warmer and longer summers the mosquito species that carry West Nile are moving further north from California and Southern Oregon into our area. We predict we will have more West Nile in the future.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), West Nile virus (WNV) is carried by mosquitoes and can infect humans, horses, and birds. Humans can only get the virus from the bite of an infected mosquito. The disease does not spread from other animals to humans, or from person to person.
Most infections are mild, with fever and flu-like symptoms, but severe infections may cause encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and rarely, death.
WNV was first detected in humans in Oregon in 2005. There have been 195 human cases of the virus in Oregon between 2005 and 2019, according to the OHA.
Preventing WNV
• Avoid mosquito bites.
• Mosquito-proof your home by draining standing water where mosquitoes breed.
• Help your community by reporting sick or dead birds to reduce your risk for becoming sick.
The Public Health Division of the Oregon Health Authority works with local health departments, mosquito control districts and other agencies to detect and test for the presence of WNV.
Boom of mosquitoes
“We have a real boom of mosquitoes when the rivers rise and flood inland areas,” Roberts said. They can also breed in pods and old tires. There are species of mosquitoes that have a flight range of 20 miles, that’s why it is very important that we treat these species.”
Now, with a small scout drone that can land on water in the search for the mosquitoes and a large done that will be used to drop approved herbicides onto the mosquito breeding areas, the District is gearing up for a more intense control effort.
“Beforehand, we would go into the fields with trucks to locate and treat the mosquito breeding areas, but there are many locations we would not get to because of hazards and a multitude of mud,” Roberts said. “In the spring we would use a helicopter, which would allow us to treat about 600 acres at a time.
Roberts said he helicopter could cover approximately 3,000,depending on the flood waters, but it also faced limitations in finding and treating the mosquitoes. Even with the drones, Roberts said there will be control challenges.
Drone issues
“The issue with the drones is that we have to have a line of sight when using them,” he said. “We will use the drones to their potential but we can’t fly it where we can’t see it. We will use the drone as much as possible when we cannot get to breeding areas with the helicopter.
Roberts said, by law, the drone can have an altitude of only 400 feet so that it does not conflict with airplanes.
“So we will be operating the drones at about 100 feet so we are above the trees,” he said.
Drone Budget
The drones were purchased for approximately $20,000 from Blue Skies Drones, a the Seattle company. The District has a $40,000 helicopter budget. Roberts said he is hopeful the drones will help reduce the use of the helicopter and the $40,000 budget. The District's overall annual budget is $800,000 supported by taxes collected within the District’s boundaries.
