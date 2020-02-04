Oregon State Police are reporting the second traffic incident in less than a week in Columbia County involving a driver cited for meth use.
According to OSP, at approximately 1:26 p.m. on February 3, OSP received multiple calls regarding a semi-truck hauling cattle. The first two callers reported the semi-truck westbound on Highway 30 from about MP 39. The next two callers at about 2 p.m. reported the semi-truck eastbound on Highway 30 from Rainier.
It was reported the semi-truck hauling cattle was unable to maintain its lane, driving off the road and into oncoming traffic. At about 2:09 p.m. OSP troopers stopped the semi-truck eastbound on Highway 30 near MP 32. The truck was hauling 43 head of cattle from Tipton, California en-route to Yelm, Washington.
According to OSP, the driver displayed signs of impairment and consented to a Standardize Field Sobriety Test (SFST). The driver was arrested for DUII.
Columbia County Sheriff Office Deputy Pesio and his narcotics K9 Lars arrived on scene and was deployed to the cab of the semi-truck. K9 Lars alerted to an area in the cab of the semi-truck where methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located.
The troopers located several bags of marijuana products from California also in the cab of the semi-truck. The driver had no log book and was not maintaining a log book.
Oregon State Police requested a veterinarian respond to the stop to evaluate the condition of the cattle. Dr. Dustin Galbraith from Valley Veterinary Clinic in Rainier, responded to the scene. Galbraith evaluated the cattle and spoke to the owner of the cattle, Boerdery Inc. of Orange City, IA. The owner arranged for driver’s from the Olympia, Washington area to respond to the scene to transport the cattle to Yelm, Washington.
The driver, Cody Charles Hicks, was transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver’s BAC was 0.00%. The driver did not want to do a DRE but consented to a blood draw. Two vials of blood were obtained from Hicks for testing of controlled substances. Hicks was lodged in the Columbia County Jail and he was placed out of service for 24 hours.
Hicks faces charges of Reckless Driving, DUII-Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine.
In the first meth-involved traffic incident, OSP responded to the report of a vehicle that had crashed and rolled over along Highway 30 south of St. Helens on Friday, Jan. 31. In that case, OSP said the driver admitted to meth use the day prior and admitted to taking prescription drugs prior to the crash.
The driver, whose name was not released, was cited and released for DUII, Reckless Driving and PCS meth.
