The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2018-19 is 80 percent, up 1.3 percentage points over the previous year and the highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).
Local school officials have now reviewed the numbers and are speaking out about progress and what more must be done.
The Chief spoke with Clatsksine School Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz and Rainier High School Principal Graden Blue about the graduation rates at their high schools.
According to Hurowitz, the Clatskanie four-year cohort graduation rate is the percentage of students in a cohort, adjusted for transfers into and out of the school, district, or state that graduate with a standard high school diploma within four years of entering high school. A cohort is composed of students who first started high school in a given school year.
“CMHS Cohort grad rate for the last four years has steadily risen from 70% in 2016-17 to 84% in 2019-20,” Hurowitz said.
Blue said the Rainier High School graduation rates have been climbing.
The rate is 87% for 2018-19. In 2017-18 the rate was 86%. In 2016-17 it was 80% and in 2015-16 the graduation rate was 80%
“We have made a steady increase in the graduation rate from year to year,” Blue said.
The factors for students not graduating vary, according to Blue and Hurowitz.
“Attendance is always the biggest concern in keeping students on track for graduation,” Blue said. “Also, meeting the needs of the individual student by not having a four year plan in place.”
Hurowitz said the district’s student survey data indicates that the primary factor leading to students not being on track to graduate is the increased student mental health needs which directly impacts attendance.
“A secondary factor is the increased transient nature of secondary students often with lack of family support, financial problems, and limited access to resources,” she said.
According to Hurowitz CMHS has developed equitable assignment to advanced courses focusing on all students having access to college credit courses and career readiness CTE programs.
“The District has established monthly teacher collaboration time to review student outcomes and participation data with the intent of improving engagement for all groups of students,” she said. “Clatskanie School District has invested heavily in chronic absenteeism programs through ODE along with implementation of Trauma Informed Care, Collaborative Problem-Solving, and Restorative Justice Programs and practices for all staff focused on supporting all student needs specifically those students who are typically under-served.”
Blue said Rainier students are provided tutoring after school, Saturday School for additional supports, summer school for credit retrieval, and daily attendance monitoring with truancy enforcement.
“We continue to increase course offerings specifically in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) areas,” he said.
Both Blue and Hurowitz acknowledge more is needed to help ensure students reach graduation.
“We continue to encourage students to come to school every day,” Blue said. That includes regular check-ins with students that are struggling to meet all graduation requirements.”
"CMHS is investing heavily in mental health programs focused on immediate crisis response, long term therapy, and student groups all aimed at increasing coping strategies to build student resilience,” Hurowitz said.
She said CMHS is also investigating the options of an after school and Saturday School programs aimed at supporting academic readiness and supplemental skills.
“Clatskanie School District is currently developing an infrastructure to incorporate AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) into the schools,” Hurowitz said. “AVID program supports schools shifting to a more equitable, student-centered approach to close the opportunity gap, so students can prepare and develop the needed skills for college, careers, and life."
Hurowitz said 51 seniors are on track to graduate his year. Blue said Rainier has 83 seniors expected to graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.