As the Chief first reported a few weeks ago, the 2020 Clatskanie and Rainier senior graduations will look and feel much different than in past years.
Clatskanie Middle/High (CMHS) principal Jim Helmen and Rainier School District Superintendent Michael Carter have released details of the 2020 senior graduation plans, which are build around the COVID-19 restrictions.
Due to the state’s social distancing orders to slow COVID-19, the new restrictive graduation guidelines have been issued by the Oregon Education Department (OED). See the guidelines with this story at thechiefnews.com.
In releasing the graduation guidelines, the OED stated, “despite recent modeling that shows current efforts are ‘flattening the curve’ or slowing the spread of COVID-19, Oregon is still in the midst of the outbreak and must continue to ‘Stay Home, Save Lives.’
The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA)recognize that this creates challenges for school districts and local communities that wish to provide students an opportunity to participate in the life milestone of a graduation ceremony or other year-end celebrations.”
CMHS held a Sports/Activities Senior Night May 15. Athletic director Ryan Tompkins and CMHS spring sports coaches, booster club representatives, and other CMHS staff were scheduled to visit senior homes/selected locations celebrating senior accomplishments.
Scholarships and Graduation Awards
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. June 1 CMHS will hand out all graduation awards using a drive-through model.
- Parents/guardians will be contacted if their senior is receiving a graduation medal(s) (Val, Sal, NHS, etc.).
- All awards, graduation or scholarship, will be placed in an envelope and all scholarship awards will come with a cover letter from awardees.
The CMHS 2020 graduation ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. June 6
Graduation will be a “Drive-Up” style graduation in front of CMHS. This graduation style will allow…. Up to 25 people together while students receive a diploma ( This includes CMHS Graduation staff and student)
Families will drive up to a designated space at the front of CMHS under the awning.
There will be scheduled times (approx. 15-minute increments) Families of seniors will be able to drive up to the ceremony area, receive a diploma with their senior, pictures with a backdrop, and streaming video available. Back into their vehicle and transition to the next family.
The family that just received their diploma would have the option of pulling into the main parking to watch other students receive their diplomas.
- Physical distancing measures (6 feet) will be maintained with all other students and families in cars (greater than a car length away) waiting for a graduation time slot.
- Staff members would rotate through individual ceremonies to support students.
- Three graduation programs will be available for each family.
- Face coverings are required to be worn diploma pick-up in the car.
- Ceremony decorations will be staged from the CMHS main road entrance to Main doors by the graduation committee.
The graduation ceremony, senior slide show, principal, and student speeches will be filmed and distributed by Matt Hadley.
Rainier School District superintendent Michal Carter said the high school’s 2020 graduation is set for 7 p.m. June 7. Carter released the following summary of the planned ceremony.
The ceremony will be planned to take place outdoors in front of the NCA classrooms. Families will be parked in the reserved parking spots on the north side of the NCA parking lot. We are working with Larry Cook to help us stream the graduation on YouTube so that parents and guests can watch the ceremony in their cars. Students will be given two tickets to admit two cars on to the campus.
Social distancing will be maintained to the most current orders from the governor. Students will be spaced alphabetically in six-foot intervals and will be issued a custom NCA mask. Speeches will be made by the Valedictorian and Salutatorian also streamed on YouTube.
Guest Speaker for graduation in Kim Oblack, Vice-Principal of Rainier Jr./Sr. High School. Carter is expected to also speak at the ceremony.
Students will be called for diploma presentations. Students will walk up the stairs, the diploma will be presented to each student by a school board member. Rubber gloves will be worn by the superintendent and board member maintaining social distances. The diploma will be sanitized and sealed in a Ziploc bag. After receiving their diploma, student will walk down the ramp for pictures in an area marked off for family members only.
After receiving their diploma, graduates will return to the original spots marked on the sidewalk. After the last graduate has received their diploma and has been repositioned on the sidewalk, Mr. Carter will instruct the graduates to turn their tassels and present to the Class of 2020 to the audience. Students are dismissed to return to their families and depart the area.
All graduating seniors will be sent a DVD/data stick that will have their senior slide show and graduation.
Carter said changes to the graduation plan will depend on the weather and if any additional orders are issued by the governor.
Follow the Clatskanie and Rainier graduations at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
