Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) will hold its annual gradations ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 6.
But as the Chief reported earlier, the 2020 senior class will have a very different graduation. Instead of assembling inside the school gymnasium, the ceremony will be conducted in the front of the building outside of the school due to the state’s social gathering requirements.
The graduation will be “Drive-Up” style in front of CMHS. This graduation style will allow up to 25 people together while each student receives his/her diploma.
In the following conversation, District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz talks act the graduation and gives us a glimpse of what the next school year will look like.
The Chief: Due to the significant change in how the graduation ceremony will be conducted, what is the most important element of conduct that you, and Principal Jim Helmen, want parents and students to know as they participate in the actual graduation?
Cathy Hurowitz: Jim and his team considered many options to hold a ceremony that would allow as many family members as possible to enjoy the ceremony. The team came up with a plan that I believe is the best option. We know that the ceremony is not what anyone expected or wanted but it is the best for our community. I am really proud of the time and effort that was put into the plan.
The Chief: What is the significant of the caravan planned for Friday evening and what do you hope it provides the graduates and the community?
Hurowitz: Typically our high school graduation is a huge community event. We have family members, friends, coaches, neighbors, staff and students participate in the celebration. The caravan through town will provide an opportunity for the community to come out and congratulate and celebrate our graduates. It is my hope that the community will come out to honor their achievement.
The Chief: Give us the range of challenges you, the administrators, teachers, staff, students and parents have faced in preparing for this different graduation ceremony.
Hurowitz: The biggest challenge was how can we be as inclusive as possible. The team wanted to ensure that our graduates had an opportunity for family to participate.
The Chief: Looking ahead, we understand all the elements have not yet been completed yet for what the new school year will be like this fall, but what preparations are you anticipating and that students, teachers, staff and parents could look for about how classes will be constructed and how teaching will occur? Also, would Distance Learning still be part of that?
Hurowitz: Right now we are planning for multiple scenarios for returning to school in the fall. What we know is that we will begin school in the fall. What we don’t know is what that will look like. We are waiting on guidance from the Department of Education (ODE) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
We are also gearing up to keep our building sanitized, implementing social distancing, and planning protocols for the health and safety for staff and students. We are also gathering information from our families regarding their preferences in sending students back to school, we are asking about brick and mortar vs. online vs. hybrid models.
The Chief: How and when will the District communicate the changes expected for the new school year and what should parents and students be doing now to be prepared for the changes?
Hurowitz: We will send out regular communication to families as we know what the ODE and OHA are expecting of schools.
One thing to note. As our counties begin to open in the three phases, schools are not included. The State has been divided into regions according to the OHA. The region boundaries reflect medical and hospital capacity. When the OHA deems it safe then schools will begin to open under their guidelines. Our region includes the greater Portland Metro area. We will open schools as a region.
See a special presentation with photos of the graduating CMHS seniors in the Friday, June 5 print edition of The Chief and at thechiefnews.com.
