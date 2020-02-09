City of Rainier officials have scheduled a public meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 12, to review what could be the next steps to ease flooding along Fox Creek.
The session, at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers at Rainier City Hall, will be attended by Preston VanMeter, of Murraysmith Associates, who will provide a presentation about the hydraulic evaluation of the Fox Creek drainage and culvert. City officials said there will be no formal action by the council. The public is encouraged to attend.
The City of Rainier and property owners along Fox Creek have been seeking solutions to the flooding. The creek runs adjacent to Highway 30 and has often flooded homes and businesses in the area during heavy rains.
The 500-foot culvert that carries the creek runs through a large portion of property owned by homes and businesses. The city owns a small section on C Street, as well as a sewer line at the end of the culvert.
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said so far this winter the weather has not caused significant flooding from the creek.
“We have had heavy rain, but not the perfect storm,” Cole said. “The creek has been able to maintain the water flow at this point but the goal is to come to a resolution that will also accommodate the unusual storms.”
The flooding issue has been the focus of debate and public meetings for several years. In 2016 the City brought in heavy equipment to do some repair along the creek. Cole said a final resolution will depend on what additional work will be necessary and what funding the city can develop to pay for the work.
Cole said he is hopeful that the City, working with its federal, state and local partners, can find a resolution that will ease the flooding and maintain and enhance Fox Creek’s natural habitats, such as fish runs.
“That would be a win-win,” Cole said.
