Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz is looking to the future.
She remains steadfast to improving the school environment for students, teachers and staff.
“I want to continue our improve plan out students success,” she said. “I want to see our test scores increase and our student achievement increase. I would like us to renew a bond to update our facilities for efficiency and for safety. I would like us to have a comprehensive safety plan.”
This week, Hurowitz has been busy directing the district through the impacts of the coronavirus while schools are closed following Gov. Brown’s mandate to slow the virus.
The Chief spoke with Hurowitz before the coronavirus disrupt and shorty after the Clatskanie School Board approved her new three-year contact with an annual salary of $123,000.
Hurowitz became the superintendent in 2018. The Chief asked what she believes have been her major accomplishments since taking office.
“I am a worker bee, so it is hard to think about what I have accomplished,” she said. “To be honest, I could not do anything without the support of the administration and the teachers. My accomplishments have been accomplishments of all the staff, administration and teachers.”
And despite the coronavirus delay in school, Hurowitz and her team are already penciling in what she believes will be the student path to success.
“We are working really hard on developing an alternative program for students that are not having success in school, a program that will support every student,” she said. “Whether they are homeschooled, having mental health or social issues, or behind in credits. We are developing alternative programs to support those students.”
Horowitz said there has been an increase in students needing such alternative assistance.
“It’s not just our district,” she said. “It is all over the county. I think our lifestyles are stressful. There is so much access to technology. Students are experiencing drama at home, whether it is divorce, or violence, there seems to be more drama at home, so we want to support all of our students.”
As the Clatskanie School District moves ahead, Hurowitz said it will need to hire more teachers. Already in the works are plans to hire approximately seven to nine new instructors, including general and specialized teachers, a Spanish teacher, a home economics instructor and a counselor.
Hurowitz is also hopeful that the district will develop a preschool.
“There is a high need for good child care and to get ready for school,” she said. “All of the area preschools have waiting lists. It is very expensive, so I want to see a preschool here that parents can afford.”
Hurowitz said the district could seek grant money that is available for preschool development.
The Clatskanie School District is currently serving 705 students with 105 teachers, aides, secretaries and bus drivers.
