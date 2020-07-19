Work on Rainier’s $12.2 million ‘A’ Street improvement project, originally planned to be completed by this month, will continue into August.
“The project is proceeding well despite a couple of challenges,” Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Lou Torres said.
In late June, the contractor completed installation of the storm trunkline on the south side of the tracks. Early this month crew began installing manholes, inlets, and connecting pipes from E 2nd to E 5th.
Curb and sidewalk grading and paving for the remaining section of roadway from E 2nd to 6th St. on the south side of the tracks was also in the works.
“The base paving that was planned for mid-July, will likely be completed in early August.” Torres said. “The completion date has been moved out due to work added at the request of the City and unanticipated challenges encountered during spot repairs of the sanitary sewer lines on 3rd and 6th. It is good that the city came up with the added work now while we have the road open and before final paving.”
Torres said it is not unusual to encounter unanticipated work.
“Especially when you are tearing up old infrastructure,” he said. “You never know what you may come across when you start digging deep holes into old streets and sidewalks.”
The ‘A’ Street Improvement Project is designed to improve safety along the main street of the City of Rainier, where previously the rail line had bisected the community without any safety barriers.
‘A’ Street project improvements
- “Daylighting” the rail tracks, moving and realigning them to expose the tracks and eliminate the asphalt road covering of the tracks
- Upgrading city utilities
- Installing curbing to maintain separation between vehicles and rail tracks
- Adding new crossing gates at the intersection of the railway and the road
The project has been in the works for approximately 13 years. Torres said the total cost of the project, $12.2 million, includes the new A Street Plaza and upgraded utilities.
Funding is from nine different sources including a Connect Oregon grant and PNWR required match, ODOT’s Rail and Public Transit Division, Oregon Legislative approved Regional Solutions funds, Business Oregon and City of Rainier.
Read more about the ‘A’ Street improvement project in a series of stories at the chiefnews.com and follow new developments in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.