Most of will lose an hour of sleep this Sunday morning while we gain more daylight.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8. On Saturday night, set your clocks forward one hour to “spring ahead.”
Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months, and changing them back again in the fall, according to the Old Farmers Almanac. The general idea is that by doing so, it allows us all to make better use of natural daylight.
The Old Farmers Almanac says Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 1. On the Saturday night before that Sunday, set your clocks back one hour to “fall back” to Standard Time.
