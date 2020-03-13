School officials across the state are reacting following Gov. Brown's order late Thursday night to close K-12 schools.
The schools will be closed on March 16 through Tuesday, March 31, due to the public health threat from coronavirus.
The Chief reached Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz just after she completed a conference call Friday morning with superintendents in Oregon.
"Everything is very fluid at this point," Hurowitz said. "We are planning on keeping the schools closed and nobody will be working, following the Governor's order. Tentatively, we hope to have teachers back on the 30th and school resuming April 1."
Hurowitz said the district is considering posting resources to help parents with children during the closure and plans are in the works to continue the children's meals at the schools.
"We are working with the kitchen staff to provide meals to our students during the closure," she said. "We will be producing meals. We just have to figure out the logistics."
Hurowitz calls the situation frustrating for all involved.
"Right now it is very fluid and a frustrating situation," she said. "I am concerned for my families, my students and my staff. I like to plan and to be proactive. We have been put into a position where all school districts have to reactive and not be proactive."
