Update posted at 3:15 p.m. March 20
There is encouraging new information for business hit hard by the coronavirus health crisis economic impact.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, with Congresspeople Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio, Kurt Schrader and Greg Walden, have announced that, following their letter to the Small Business Administration (SBA) supporting the governor’s request, Oregon has been declared an economic disaster, giving small businesses access to emergency resources.
The Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan provides critical resources to small businesses that are facing closures and layoffs in the effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.
“I have heard the fear and anxiety from small business owners throughout the state who have been impacted by COVID-19,” Merkley said. “In this unprecedented time, our small businesses—the lifeblood of our state economy—need all the help they can get. I encourage small business owners throughout the state to apply for these loans. Know this: I will continue to fight for the resources we need to combat coronavirus, and recover from this crisis.”
“I am gratified that small businesses in our state and the Oregonians who work in them can start to get emergency help recovering from the ongoing economic devastation rippling out from the coronavirus public health crisis,” Wyden said. “While today’s news is a welcome step, it’s clear much more must be done to provide urgently needed help to all Oregonians. I am pulling out all the stops to get that vital assistance quickly so small businesses in our state remain viable and Oregonians’ health and well-being are safeguarded.”
“With thousands of Oregon small businesses and workers under extraordinary economic strain, it is crucial that there is some relief available from the Small Business Administration,” Blumenauer said. “But make no mistake, this is only a small fraction of what is needed. I am fighting for universal basic income, direct financial assistance for local businesses to continue paying their employees, and strong worker protections as a condition for any federal funding impacted industries.”
“I’ve heard from dozens of small businesses and non-profits that have already been devastated by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Small businesses and non-profits employ thousands of workers in NW Oregon, and they drive a significant portion of our economy,” Bonamici said. “I’m glad Congress funded these low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration, and relieved to hear that they are available now in Oregon. But we must do more for workers, families, health care workers and first responders, and our economy. I will continue fighting for more assistance as Congress works on the third coronavirus relief package.”
“Small businesses urgently need access to capital as soon as possible in order to manage through the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak,” DeFazio said. “I’m grateful to the Small Business Administration for fast-tracking our request for an emergency declaration. These loans will help our communities’ small businesses pay employees and stay afloat during this crisis.”
“I am very pleased by the Small Business Administration’s swift approval of Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Oregon’s small businesses,” Schrader said. “This assistance will help our small business community weather this difficult and uncertain time and is critical for their survival. Oregon’s Congressional delegation will continue to stand behind and advocate for our small business owners and the thousands of people that they employ.”
“Small Businesses provide countless jobs across our state and play a critical role in the economy and community,” Walden said. “During these challenging times, we must do all we can to support our small business. I am grateful to the Trump Administration and the SBA for quickly approving our state’s request from Wednesday night for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for every county in Oregon. This will greatly help small businesses across our state.”
Already, the state of Washington and parts of California and Nevada have been declared economic disasters. As a result, both counties in those states and Oregon counties adjacent to the declaration areas have access to low-interest federal disaster loans from the SBA. Gilliam, Hood River, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla and Wasco counties were already eligible to apply because of Washington’s declaration; Curry, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake counties were eligible because of California’s; and Harney County was eligible because of Nevada’s.
With a statewide declaration for Oregon, the delegation encourages affected small businesses in all counties across the state to apply for the SBA loans.
Previous Chief coverage posted at 11:30 am. March 20
Clatskanie restaurants and businesses are feeling the strain of Gov. Kate Brown’s March 17 executive order to suspend all seated dining in the state’s bars and restaurants.
“My goal is to protect the health and safety of Oregon families.” Brown said. “Every step we are taking is being made with community input and careful consideration of its impacts. I know that while these actions will impact Oregon businesses and employees, they will help decrease the rate of infection while bringing state and federal resources up to the same speed as the spread of the virus.”
Under Brown’s executive order, restaurants and bars are now restricted to takeout and delivery only for at least the next four weeks.
Business impact
But the restaurants, bars and even a coffee shop, like Farmhouse Coffee, are feeling the impact of the new rule.
Farmhouse Coffee has closed down the inside and just has its drive-through open, according to co-owner Deanna Robbins.
“It’s slower because people can’t come in, and we always have our inside open to people. It’s hurt our business for shutting down the inside, but they’re still supporting us and coming through our drive-through,” Robbins said.
The new rule has an even greater impact on restaurants. Fultano’s Pizza in Clatskanie has closed down its dining area per Brown’s order, switching to only takeout.
“It’s definitely impacted our business, we’re losing business,” owner Toby Harris said.
Fultano’s in Clatskanie is not up in sales like they were in prior weeks, Harris said, but the restaurant has not been severely impacted because a big part of their business is delivery and pickup anyway. There has been a small reduction in the hours of their employees, Harris said.
Harris said the restaurant is taking advantage of the dining room being closed by some staff doing some painting, maintenance and deep cleaning.
Fultano’s in Clatskanie made the rounds on social media this past week with their “Toilet Paper Tuesday” promotion. On Tuesday, March 17, the restaurant offered a roll of toilet paper for every delivery – an offer done in light of grocery stores throughout the country consistently running out of supplies like toilet paper because of a recent surge in customers stocking up for periods of social distancing and self-quarantine.
To make the offer, Harris had to drive to Portland to find a case of toilet paper from Georgia-Pacific, the largest employer in Columbia and Clatsop counties.
“I didn’t want to get a non-Georgia-Pacific roll of toilet paper in a Georgia-Pacific town,” Harris said. “I’m probably not going to do it again.”
Another business in Clatskanie that has suffered recently is Colvins Pub & Grill, which according to its owner, Kim Rogers, has seen a 75 percent reduction in business since Brown’s order.
All of the restaurant’s serving staff has been laid off, and it is only Rogers, the cooks, and the manager working most of the hours now. Rogers estimates that the cooks are working at 20 percent of their normal scale.
The business is looking for every way they can to save money, Rogers said.
“We’ve shut down poker machines, turned off TVs. We’re trying to save electricity by turning off one burner, not starting fryer early in the morning,” Rogers said.
Colvins is still doing takeout and curbside service, and the restaurant is getting ready to do orders online and by phone. To get that started, Colvins will have to install some new computer hardware in the next few weeks, Rogers said.
Rogers has also been in talks with some of his serving staff about being delivery drivers.
“But with Clatskanie being a small town, it’s hard to invest a lot of money into that,” Rogers said.
While Colvins had a successful St. Patrick’s Day with a lot of sales, Rogers said his restaurant does not usually get a lot of people driving up and to-go orders.
“If we don’t start getting some type of bite from local people, we might have to close our doors,” Rogers said.
Business uncertainty
Columbia County Economic Team executive director Chuck Daughtry said the economic impact of the coronavirus across the county and the state will be significant.
“Business owners now have to make some brutal decisions,” Daughtry said. “For bars and restaurants that don’t have the ability to delivery or do curb side service this cuts into their cash flow. They can’t afford to take revenue from their cycle. It has a ripple effect from the bottom up, impacting people living pay check to pay check and for employers not having service workers.”
Daughtry said the business uncertainty is reflected in the stock market.
“Businesses have to rely on steady revenues and have customers, employees and inventory to survive,” he said. “There is fear. There is anxiety. There is misinformation and a loss of business and there has not been a clear national response. This could happen again. I don’t think it can be solved at the local level. We need to look at a national system to deal with this issue.”
But Daughtry also said he is optimistic about the future.
“We need to help take care of one another and this will pass,” he said.
Follow developments at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.