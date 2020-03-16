In a morning news conference today, Oregon Gov. Brown is expected to announce her decision on whether to implement a curfew on restaurants and bars to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to Portland media reports.
Meantime, businesses across Columbia County and the state have already been taking action on their own to protect customers from the virus, and working to deal with customer demands for specific products.
Customers can usually take advantage of a policy at Starbucks that allows them to bring in a reusable cup and get a $0.10 discount on their beverage.
But because of concerns about COVID-19, that policy has been suspended.
Starbucks is "temporarily pausing the use of reusable cups."
The popular coffee shop has posted signs alerting customers of the change.
Supermarkets
Starbucks is not alone in curtailing certain business practices in favor of the overall health of the community. Many other businesses throughout Columbia County have been implementing new policies as well.
Supermarkets and pharmacies are one good example. Market Fresh, a grocery store in St. Helens, has been disinfecting its bathrooms more often, wiping down baskets and handles daily, and making hand wipes and sanitizers available for people to use, according to Store Director Josh Poling.
Poling said the store is also currently working on a curbside pickup service, to begin on Monday, March 16, where customers can give the store their orders by phone by 2 p.m., and the store will have their groceries ready by 4 p.m., at no additional cost to the customer.
“We’ll be adapting as things change. We won’t be closing unless they force us to. We have ways of people getting their groceries one way or another,” Poling said.
Like many supermarkets in the area, Market Fresh has been running low on supplies as customers purchase items in preparation for a possible outbreak. Poling said the store is out of hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, their special brand of 24-packs of water and toilet paper. The store has had to restock all of these items more frequently.
“Our warehouse is limiting us to two cases of hand sanitizer per delivery,” Poling said.
He said the store would implement a limitation policy, but they are having trouble getting products like Lysol wipes in in the first place because of skyrocketing demand.
Running out of products is a common theme with local businesses, because Hi-School Pharmacy in Clatskanie is experiencing a similar phenomenon.
Hi-School Pharmacy store manager Katie Long has said it’s been getting worse as the days progress.
“It started with hand sanitizer, then just in the last few days we’ve been having trouble getting thermometers,” Long said.
To keep up with the increasing demand, the corporate office is working double time to procure the items, according to Long.
“But we’re in line just like everybody else,” Long said.
The company has also been running out of products to make hand sanitizer, like aloe and rubbing alcohol, according to Long. Those products have also been getting increasingly harder to obtain, Long said.
Regardless of supplying for customers’ increasing demands, employees at Hi-School Pharmacy have been self-directed in maintaining a sanitized work space, according to Long. Practices include washing hands and keeping work stations clean, Long said.
Entertainment
It’s not just grocery stores, but also frequented community venues that are amping up sanitization practices. One of those is the Columbia Theatre in St. Helens.
On their Facebook page, the theater posted a list of new practices they are implementing to curtail any potential spread of the virus:
1.) We have bleach buckets and rags to use on all commonly touch areas during every show. We play 1 show at a time so we have plenty of time to disinfect.
2.) We will stay home if we are sick.
3.) We have Clorox wipes for you to use on your arm rest (or where ever you feel is needed)
4.)We have over 300 seats but will not let more than 100 people in at a time. That way there is alot of room for eveyone to spread out.
5.)We are asking you to help. If you are sick please do not come to the show. Please use the Clorox wipes as it helps us too.
During a White House briefing Sunday afternoon about the coronavirus, officials said supermarkets would be restocked and would stay open.
