As The Chief closely follows the coronavirus cases in Oregon, we checked in with Columbia County Public Health Administrator Michael Paul to talk about steps that the county is taking to monitor the coronavirus and handle an outbreak should one occur.
The Chief: What is Columbia County doing now to address or monitor Coronavirus?
Paul: What we’re doing, we work in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority, we’re also part of the public health multi-agency coordination group, as part of that multi-agency group, we’re all coordinating, making sure clinics, schools, hospitals, everyone’s receiving consistent messages, they know what we’re doing, we know what they’re doing.
We work 24/7 all the time keeping infectious diseases form spreading, including on coronavirus. This is just another work load for us.
There’s a lot of unknown facts. Cases appeared without a known source of exposure, so we’re taking it seriously. We’ve activated our department emergency operations center, we have not declared a state of emergency and we’re not at that point. We activated the center to monitor what’s going on statewide, and to provide all of the information that all of our county needs
We’re just we’re trying to check in with all of our partners, schools, health care clinics, facilities, fire and EMS, businesses, and just making sure that we can answer their questions. We want everyone to take steps to prevent illness and protect others.
The Chief: What other steps is Columbia County taking?
Paul: We’re also just emphasizing within Columbia County and sending messages to employers to talk with their employees about their sick leave policy and their telecommuting policies and ask employees to get childcare in case they’re sick.
On the other hand, we don’t want to spread rumors that can cause harm and increase fear. We want people to remember that a person’s ethnicity or country of origin is not a risk factor for coronavirus.
The Chief: What is the situation in Oregon right now?
Paul: Oregon has three positive cases that the Oregon State Public Health lab has tested and found to be positive, and then sent to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for confirmation. There are two in Clackamas County, one in Washington County, and one in Umatilla County.
All of the public health agencies in the state are having to respond in some way, even if they don’t have a case. Every time we receive info that we need to monitor a person, we’ve been doing that, and following the state investigative guidelines, so that takes work and we’re a small department to begin with.
So certainly, it takes more people than we have in our communicable disease team that we may have to use people in our department that aren’t typically always on investigations. That’s what it means when we activate our operations center, we’re at basically a level 3 which means a monitoring phase. We’re staffing it, we’re monitoring it, we’re surveilling.
The Chief: If you got word of a coronavirus case in Columbia County, how would you respond?
Paul: It would depend on how we received the case. There are cases, but there are people that have been traveling, and their symptoms might not be severe enough, and we don’t have a hospital in Columbia County.
If we identified a case, we’d follow the investigative guidelines, which are guidelines for how to follow up, how to prevent further person-to-person transmission. We’d trace that person’s history while they were potentially contagious, who they’d come in contact with, etc., and then we’d start asking those people if they’re sick or have symptoms and we’d monitor them. If they were sick or had symptoms, they’d get a test.
If a person’s symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization, that’s not really our role, our role is the investigative part.
The Chief: Clackamas County has declared an emergency because of the coronavirus. Is what’s happening there affecting Columbia County in any way?
Paul: Clackamas County declared an emergency, but not a public health emergency. A public health emergency is defined within the state. The state of Washington declared a state of emergency.
The Chief: What advice do you want to give to Columbia County residents right now?
Paul: Don’t post information if you’re not sure if it’s true. Educate yourself about what it is, how severe it is, and what are the symptoms.
If you think you’ve been exposed to someone with coronavirus, notify us. If your symptoms are severe enough, call your doctor ahead of time, don’t just show up, and cover your cough. Currently the risk to the general public is low, and there is a small number of cases, relatively speaking, so to minimize spread, public health is working.
Testing will become more available, there’s more info on the Oregon Health Authority website on how to prevent getting coronavirus, available at: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/pages/index.aspx.
Follow breaking developments about the coronavius here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
