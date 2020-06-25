A $650,000 renovation for the popular Clatskanie Pool is on hold and the pool remains closed but pool operators are hopeful they might be able to offer limited swimming opportunities this summer.
Clatskanie Park and Recreation board member Cyndi Warren oversees the pool at 346, NE 5th Street. She said staff and the board are working hard to open in phases for swimming lessons, lap swims, and water exercise. Before any of that can happen, Warren said much required training for staff and protocols for the public will have to take place due to the state’s social distancing requirements.
Warren said during the regular open season during the summer, the pool sees approximately 3,000 patrons a month.
“Sadly, we will not be be able to offer recreation (open) swimming this summer,” Warren said, adding that there is not yet an official opening date.
During the regular season, the pool offered swimming lessons at approximately $25 per session, recreational swims at $4 per day or $65 for a seasonal pass, and rentals with prices varied based on number of people and hours at the facility.
The pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 125,000 gallons of water.
Renovations
The $650,000 pool renovations had been tentatively scheduled to be done earlier this year. The pool, built in 1958, needs resurfacing, replacement of the old tile gutter system with a stainless steel gutter system which will require less maintenance, according to Warren. Also planned is removal of the wading pool and replacing it with a splash pad and replacing the current boiler and filtration system with updated, more efficient systems.
The cost of renovations is to be funded through the city’s Scout Lake Funds, a special fund set aside through the city of Clatskanie that is collected through the city’s timber revenue.
Warren said the main reason the work has not yet begun is not because of the pandemic, but because of the bidding process. A contractor is still needed to be hired to do the renovations.
“The bidding process is a long and arduous process, but happens primarily through phone calls or emails,” Warren said, meaning the bidding process has been able to continue through the pandemic and government-mandated Stay at Home orders.
The timeline for the project is still to be determined.
“Once a contractor has been awarded the bid, they will be able to give us a better timeline for the start of this project,” Warren said. “The bulk of the project will begin when the pool closes for the season in September.”
The bid specifications give the contractor until April 30, 2021 to begin the project, Warren said.
Through it all, Warren said she and the board recognize the value of the pool and hope to complete the project.
“Whether it is kids being taught to swim, gathering with their family and friends for rec swim or hiring approximately 20 high school and college age kids for summer employment; we believe that the Clatskanie Swimming Pool is our little ‘jewel’ of this community and we are going to give a ‘shine’!” Warren said.
The Chief is closely following the reopening of the Clatskanie Pool and the pending renovation project. Follow developments at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
