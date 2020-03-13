Since the 2018-19 school year, Jim Helmen has been the lead as principal at Clatskanie Middle/High School. On July 1, that will change.
Helmen will embrace the newly created position of the Clatskanie School District’s Director of Education, Innovation, and Improvement / Federal Programs.
The new position was developed in December following conversation Helmen had with Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz.
“Providing additional supports and working and developing systems is something that I thoroughly enjoy,” he said
According to Helmen, the new position is designed to support all federal programs linked to the school district.
“It is to design, develop and support education programs that are to improve the outcomes of the school district academics, graduation, 9th grade outcome, and career and education options,” he said. “So I hope to develop systems across the district that support all these areas, connecting and improving and helping all our students.”
Hurowitz said Helmen is the right fit for the new position.
“Jim is one of the most knowledgeable professionals in our State in the area of special education and related services,” she said. “Jim is also a gifted educator and has implemented many systems and supports for the students and staff at CMHS. With Jim’s talents and skills the greater good of the district will be served as he has influenced K-12. Jim is the perfect person to marry general education, special education, and student improvement. He is innovative, does his research, and practices what he preaches.”
In his new role, Helmen will receive an annual salary of $110,000, a boost from his current salary at $98,000.
Accomplishments
In preparing to leave as principal, Helmen said he credits his accomplishments to his staff, students and parents.
“I am extremely proud of the student success,” he said. “In the last two years myself and my staff developed systems that have increased our graduation rate average from 73 percent to 87 percent. Our 9th grade is on track, rising from 76 percent to 88.6 percent, which is another indicator of success under the Oregon Department of Education’s standards.”
Helmen said the district’s dropout rate has declined from 7.72 percent to 3 percent and the absenteeism rate has improved to 11 percent higher than the past two years.
“We also have developed a comprehensive mental health system of support for students, a middle school and high school Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) program, a robotics program and we have created a skill-building manufacturing program,” he said.
That manufacturing program includes an industrial level plasma cutter, which Helmen described as an electro mechanical device allowing students to use computer designs of any type of shape, cut the shape out and create it with medal, wood or other materials.
“This is critically important because this is the machine that is being used in manufacturing now and this class is enabling students to build soft and hard manufacturing skills,” he said.
Challenges
With the accomplishments at the high school as principal, Helmen acknowledges that there have been challenges.
“The most difficult aspect of this job is that you go home at night and the things you worry about are whether the decisions made are the best decisions possible to prepare students for life after high school,” Helmen said. “Making sure all the decisions that are being made are for the betterment of kids. They are not always the most popular decisions, but they are the best decisions because we are paid to make good decisions to support our kids.”
Helmen said he also has worked to provide the support necessary for the school staff to have resources available to meet the needs of the students.
“The most positive part of this position is seeing the success that is happening around me and knowing that it has occurred because
of the 37 staff members that we have here at this high school,” he said.
Insight and advice
What would Helmen’s insight and advice be to the person who takes over as principal at CMHS?
“Understand that we have a tremendous staff and we have amazing kids,” he said. We have solid systems in place to continue to move in the positive way that we are moving through collaboration, not only with the students and staff, but also with the community.”
As to parting words as he leaves this July for his new district post, Helmen told The Chief:
“This was a really difficult decision for me to make because of how much I love my staff and students here, but I am also excited about the opportunities ahead, my new opportunity, and being part of the community in Clatskanie. So, I don’t believe there are parting words.”
The Clatskanie School District is currently advertising for a new principal at the middle/high school. The Chief will keep you posted on the results of that search.
In the March 20 edition of The Chief, Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz has agreed to a new three year contract with the district. Read about her priorities and what’s ahead for Clatskanie schools.
