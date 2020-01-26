In the event of an earthquake, flood, or other natural disaster, Clatskanie residents have several resources they can call upon.
Many of those helpers might be first-responders, like firefighters and paramedics. Other people willing to assist during such an event might be Clatskanie residents’ neighbors, who are members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
According to Brad Jaspers, President of the executive board of CERT in Clatskanie, CERT is a volunteer-led team that attends trainings and assists after first-responders are called upon to help during an emergency.
CERT falls under the umbrella of the City of Clatskanie’s emergency services. This means that members are covered by their labor and injuries insurance policies. The CERT members also receive background checks through the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
“If the city manager thought he needed some help, he would contact our board, we would start a phone tree to get our CERT members to help out,” Jaspers said.
If a CERT member is called upon to help in an emergency, they are instructed to tend to their families first before assisting with the emergency, according to Jaspers.
“We’re not going to be doing what the fire department does, or what search and rescue does, but we might be helping with those organizations, or with the city itself,” Jaspers said.
Some tasks a CERT member would likely assist with are things like administrative tasks. Jaspers gave the example of assisting with shelter management if the school had a shelter set up in the event of an earthquake or massive flood.
“The city manager described us the other day as his ace in the hole for volunteers. If he’s in a bind and needs help in one of those situations, that’s where he would use us,” Jaspers said.
Before being enlisted to help out, potential CERT members must undergo training, and CERT has several training events over the course of a year, according to Jaspers. There are a few reasons why CERT hosts the training sessions and invites the community to come, and not solely to train new workers.
One reason, Jaspers said, is because the more people are prepared in advance of a disaster, the smoother the handling of the aftermath will be. Another reason is because if attendees of the trainings are excited by what they see, they might consider joining CERT and help out their fellow residents in the future.
There were four main training events CERT hosted in Clatskanie last year. Those included a water purification class, a “map your neighborhood” class, a hand radio class and licensing test, and a CPR and first aid class and qualification test.
The neighborhood mapping class is a FEMA-certified program, according to Jaspers. It involves mapping all the houses in a neighborhood and marking where the elderly and disabled live, so they are more easily located in the event of a disaster. It also involves marking gas- and water shut-offs. Jaspers said community members being more knowledgeable about these things makes them better equipped to handle disasters.
“You would make your neighborhood self-sufficient as much as you could. You would know your neighborhood had a generator or a tractor, or whatever it is,” Jaspers said.
This coming year, Jaspers said the CERT board is still considering which classes to host, although they’ve bounced around a few ideas. Some of them include doing another hand radio class, and maybe a class involving preparing 72-hour kits, which gives families and individuals supplies they would need to last for 72 hours in the event of an emergency.
Right now, there are approximately 15 people on the Clatskanie CERT team, according to Jaspers. While the team is not actively seeking to recruit more members, Jaspers said more help is always appreciated. Those who do join the team are also welcome to assist in county-wide CERT events, such as in St. Helens or Rainier, Jaspers said.
Two anecdotes stand out to Jaspers of times Clatskanie has called on its CERT team to help out. One incident involved assisting displaced residents of a mobile home after severe flooding. Another event saw CERT called upon to search in teams for two boys who had gotten lost in the city. The boys were eventually found due to the CERT members’ efforts, according to Jaspers.
There are no dates yet set for CERT trainings, but they will begin to be discussed during the board’s meetings, which are held at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at the Clatskanie City Hall, 75 S Nehalem St. in Clatskanie.
