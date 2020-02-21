The Columbia County Board of Commissioners is voicing opposition to Senate Bill 1530.
The legidlation, frequently referred to as the “cap-and-trade bill,” would put fuel taxes in place and would limit carbon emissions for many companies, in the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
In their proclamation, dated Feb. 19, the Columbia County Commission listed several reasons for their opposition.
One of the reasons, the proclamation states, is that SB 1530 would increase the cost to provide critically needed services to residents, as well as as services dependent on truck and rail transportation.
Additionally, the bill would further financially burden residents already burdened by other costs, according to the proclamation. Those costs include “higher rents, increasing costs to purchase a home and additional tax burdens placed on them by the State of Oregon,” the proclamation states. In addition to daily financial burdens, the proclamation states that SB 1530 would “significantly hamper the ability of the residents of Columbia County to attempt to recover from the economic devastation remaining from the last recession.”
The final reason the Commissioners state in the proclamation is that the current legislative session is a shorter session, and therefore intended to “correct existing bills or for emergency legislation.”
“Any proposed legislation of this magnitude should be appropriately addressed in a standard legislative session,” the proclamation states.
Hundreds of people both opposed and for the legislation have voiced their opinions in demonstrations and testified at public hearings as the Oregon Legislature debates the issues surrounding cap and trade. Progress on the legislation has halted in order for more discussion to be had, House Speaker Tina Kotek said.
