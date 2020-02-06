As the Oregon Legislature takes up a renewed version of the Cap and Trade legislation, those concerned about the environmental proposal are voicing their opinions at a rally today at the state capitol building in Salem.
Others plan to testify as committees begin to review the latest version the Cap and Trade legislation, which is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In Clatskanie, City Manager Greg Hickleman said such legislation, if approved, would propel the city into an instant economic depression.
"My concern with Cap and Trade is what effect it will have on industry and more locally, the timber and timber-products and paper industry," Hinkelman told The Chief. "If Cap rules are put in place that make a local industry unable to compete or unable to operate cost effectively, because it would have increased costs or capital investment to meet new Oregon environmental and Cap rules, then those business will leave."
Hinkelman said that would cause a cascade effect.
"Local utilities will be affected most likely resulting in higher rates, and there will be an impact on the secondary businesses such as restaurants, stores and etc," he said. "If there are no people here to buy a meal, then the restaurant closes. Cap legislation, should it be enacted forcing industry to close, would propel us into an instant economic depression that would be catastrophic for the town and area."
Hinkelman said if Clatskanie has no jobs, people will leave and the town will die.
"It will mirror what happened in the 1980’s when environmental legislation was enacted and towns (c.f. Valsetz, Ore) and jobs disappeared," he said.
Chamber reaction
The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce also issued an alert to area businesses concerning the cap and trade legislation.
"We need you to take a stand against harmful legislation that raises taxes and costs and kills local jobs," the alert states.
The Chamber is urging members to contact their lawmakers concerning Senate Bill 1530 on Cap-an-Trade.
State senators were scheduled to hear public testimony on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Fed. 8, in Hearing Room C at the State Capitol building in Salem.
"It is critical that legislators hear from you on the impact this bill has on working Oregonians," the alert reads "We need your voice to tell legislators that Oregonians cannot afford SB 1530 on Cap-and-Trade."
The Chamber alert also listed the following "talking points" in its alert:
- SB 1530 on Cap-and-Trade hurts small businesses and working Oregonians. Cap-and-Trade brings with it increased costs of everyday items like fuel, electricity, food and household goods. The average family would pay an estimated $700 - $1,000 more per year in higher costs for these items, including an immediate 22-cent increase in gas prices.
- SB 1530 on Cap-and-Trade hurts our economy with lost jobs and backroom deal-making. Politically-connected corporations would have an unfair advantage to escape the tax, while less politically-connected businesses would face higher taxes and costs. Cap-and-Trade would cost Oregon thousands of living-wage jobs as businesses move to other states with higher carbon emissions.
- SB 1530 on Cap-and-Trade hurts Oregonians with wasteful spending. Cap-and-Trade would allow unelected state bureaucrats to raise taxes and costs on businesses and consumers - without a vote of the legislature - at a rate of $700 million per year. There is no accountable plan for spending the additional money.
Read the latest versionm of the Cap and Trade legislation at:
Join the conversation. Post your comments on this story and follow this developments here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.