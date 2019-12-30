If you have been a victim of a property crime in Clatskanie, you are not alone. Property crimes have kept Columbia County Sheriff's deputes busy over the past year.
The following is a conversation with Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley concerning law enforcement in Clatskanie.
The Chief: What are the top five crimes your office is handling in the Clatskanie area and what is fueling those crimes?
Brian Pixley: The following crimes in no particular order.
- Property Crimes (ie, Burglary, car clouts)
- Theft
- Domestic Disturbances
- Harassments / Threats
- Disturbance / Fights
I believe these are driven by alcohol / drug consumption.
The Chief: Overall, what have been the most frequent calls of service to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office from residents and business operators in Clatskanie?
Pixley: If you look at the pure numbers of the categories that people call in for (no particular order):
- Animal Complaints
- Suspicious Circumstances, people, vehicles
- Traffic Complaints
- Harassments / Threats
- Domestic Disturbances
- Disturbance / Fights
The Chief: Describe the services currently offered at Clatskanie by your office and why those specific services? (How many deputies/patrol frequency, ect).
Pixley: Here are some of the services we offer are as follows:
- We offer CHL renewals / Child Fingerprint kits periodically throughout the year
- Community Events
- Policing services
- Patrols in the schools as we are able
- Safety talks with children in schools
The Chief: What is the future of law enforcement in Clastskanie and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office role in that future? Expansion? If so in what way?
Pixley: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) took over Policing services in Clatskanie in 2016. When I look at reports generated by CCOM and the 2017 CCSO/Clatskanie Annual Report, it is evident the number of calls for service (CFS) grew substantially from Clatskanie Police Department’s last year – CCSO/s first year contracting with the city 1,702 CFS (2015-2016 – CPD) to 2,234 CFS (1/17 – 12/17 – CCSO). The number of traffic stops has increased dramatically (113 in 2015-2016 to 1357 in 2018–2019).
In fiscal year 2017–2018, CCSO handled 3,685 calls for service in Clatskanie. Clatskanie pays for 85% of 1 deputy who works a 12 hour shift, 7 days per week as well as 25% of a supervisor position. This fiscal year, the Clatskanie City Council approved another half time position with CCSO. In addition to the paid positions, Clatskanie patrol is supplemented with other deputies who are not paid through the Clatskanie contract. We have also engaged the schools to try to add a partial School Resource Officer (SRO) for both Clatskanie and Rainier schools. The city of Clatskanie pays CCSO roughly $350,000 per year that covers the costs listed above as well as gas, overtime, administrative costs, etc.
I hope to continue to expand our relationship with the city of Clatskanie as well as CCSO’s footprint within the city.
The Chief: As Sheriff, what are your recommendations to residents and business operators in Clatskanie to help protect themselves and their property from crime?
Pixley: The following are a few easy ways to help deter property crimes in your area.
- Using Security Alarm Systems
- Add lights to your property / house or business
- Get to know your neighbors
- Alert LE when you are going to be away from home for an extended period of time so we can conduct targeted premise checks
- Shred any documents with personally identifiable information
- Lock doors and windows when you leave
- Secure valuables inside locked containers, if possible
- Form a neighborhood watch
The Chief: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Pixley: I believe the relationship that has been forged between CCSO and the city of Clatskanie has improved law enforcement presence and services to the residents of Clatskanie and I hope to see that relationship continue to grow in the coming years.
The city pays for 85% of the positions so that we are able to conduct proactive patrols in the county areas around Clatskanie and help stop crimes before they make it into the city. We have a representative at the Clatskanie City Council meetings to answer any questions posed by citizens as well as the city government.
To reach Sheriff Brian Pixley, call 503-366-4611.
