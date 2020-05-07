The City of Clatskanie is taking steps to deal with one certainty, and bracing for one uncertainty.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman has unveiled his $9.5 million city operating budget, which reflects a $761,281 increase over last year’s budget.
Hinkelman attributes the large increase to the city’s decision to participate in the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) Employers Incentive Fund (EIF). Last year, following the passage of Senate Bill 1049, all of the public entities participating in PERS were identified and given their Unfunded Actuarial Liability (UAF). The UAF showed the dollar amount and percentage amount owed or need to cover PERS costs for the next 20 years.
The City of Clatskanie was identified with a UAF of a little over $3 million.
"And as a percentage, the City of Clatskanie had the dubious distinction of having the worst UAF (605%) in the state,” he said.
The Oregon Legislature put money into a special account called the Employers Incentive Fund (EIF). According to Hinkelman, if a PERS entity chose to participate in the EIF, they could get a 25% match, up to $300,000.
“The City council chose to participate in the EIF with an allocation of $1,200,000 and with the 25% match, the city would be putting in $1,500,000 into the EIF,” Hinkelman said. “The effect of this will drastically cut the PERS costs for the city over the next 20 + years.”
Taking the PERS payment out of the equation, Hinkelman said the city’s general fund budget is a modest $48k increase.
“The primary reason for the increase is the city is going to fund a third Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy at 100 percent,” he said. “So we will have two deputies at the 85/15 split and a third at 100 percent city funded. We currently fund 2.5 deputies at the 85/15 split.”
Hinkelman said the remaining city funding would be essentially business as usual.
COVID-19 impact
Hinkelman said there are still many uncertainties concerning the COVID-19 impact in Clatskanie and on the city budget.
“That is the big question,” he said.
To attempt to prepare for the loss of revenue from COVID-19, Winkelman’s budget reflects the city’s reduced revenue projections in three categories.
“We have reduced utility bill revenue by approximately $30,000 down to $942,500 which is about a 4% reduction,” Hinkelman said. “We also lowered our gas tax revenue we receive from the state by 5% which we budgeted for FY 20-21 at $118,000 and we eliminated Interest income.”
Interest rates have been falling from a high of 2.8% to 1.70% as of May 6. The City of Clatskanie budgeted Interest income at $0 for this next year.
“I purposely made the decision to budget at $0 knowing that we will get some interest income, however, I am hoping that what ever interest income we get, will off-set the projected reduction in utility bills and gas tax revenues,” Hinkelman said.
If the reductions in gas tax and utility bills is greater than what the city projects, Hinkelman said he will have some “cushion: with the interest income to cover any greater than expected loss.
“In all of the years I have been doing budgets, this COVID crisis has presented the greatest budgeting challenge I have faced,” Hinkelman said. “The unknowns at this time are really daunting.”
The other unknowns in city revenue and the COVID impact, according to Hinkelman, are to the city’s building permits, franchise fees, and property taxes.
"We will see what happens,” he said.
Capital projects
Hinkelman said the largest city capital improvement project in 2020-2021 will be the $600,000 cost to restore the Clatskaine City Pool pool restoration. That project will be funded through the city’s Scout Lake fund. The other major improvement project is the repaving of Howard Drive.
“Even with the projected reductions in revenue, all the funds are in good shape,” Hinkelman said. “Our contingency line items are reduced as a result of the lower projections but they are still healthy. There are no plans to lay off any staff, we currently have 10 full time employees.”
Hinkelman presented his multi-million dollar spending plan to the Clatskanie City Budget Committee Thursday night, May 7.
If necessary, the budget committee will meet again at 7 p.m. May 14. The budget then will come before the City Council for adoption June 3.
