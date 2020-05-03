Spring brings budding in the trees, and with them, bees.
Lots of bees. Sometimes swarms of them.
Columbia County residents who have found swarms of bees on their property have a group of people they can call for help: the members of the Columbia County Beekeepers.
The beekeepers have their individual phone numbers listed on their Facebook page for easy access.
The 10 active club members have been working together for approximately three years. They meet once a month at the Oregon State University Extension Office in St. Helens. They got their 501c3 status in January of this year, meaning they are officially recognized as a nonprofit club.
Encountering a bee swarm
Columbia County Beekeepers president Paul Vincent has tips for anyone who encounters a swarm in their yard. The first thing to keep in mind is that they aren’t going to hurt you, he said.
“A bee swarm has nothing to protect and they’re not going to hurt anybody,” Vincent said. “They’re looking for a home. If there’s hundreds of bees flying around your yard, they’re not going to hurt you. You could walk up to them and they won’t pay any attention to you.”
Many people who see swarms in their yard might want to call an exterminator to get rid of them. That’s not necessarily the best idea, Vincent said, especially because bees are dying out because of colony collapse disorder. That exterminator would likely spray poison into the area where the bees reside, resulting in a bunch of dead bees in the person’s home, as well as the larva that the bees have laid, Vincent said. The dead carcasses are prime attraction for mice and other insects seeking food.
Capturing
Instead, the Columbia County Beekeepers want to capture swarms and put them to good use, often by making wax or honey.
“We take care of them, we test them for various diseases,” Vincent said. “We keep them healthy, keep them productive. If I catch a swarm, I make sure that person gets a quart of honey.”
Vincent is in his third year of beekeeping and he said he is still what’s considered a beginning beekeeper with three hives at his house and five more hives at a yard in Warren. One of those hives was captured from a resident’s yard who was facing a swarm. Vincent said his goal is to get up to 25 or 30 hives.
Capturing a swarm of bees is as tricky as it sounds. Vincent said the effort involves giving the bees a home to move into when they swarm and that sometimes requires a fair amount of equipment.
Vincent recently caught a swarm that was residing about 20 feet up a tree. He couldn’t get a truck near it, so he taped a bucket to a 20-foot pole and used that to get the swarm. Hours later, the entire swarm had moved in. By capturing the queen bee and making others follow, Vincent said his effort was successful.
Real work begins
Accordion to Vincent, once a hive has been captured is when the beekeepers real work begins.
“Honey and wax are the two basic products you can get out of them,” Vincent said.
Beekeepers can look at selling honey and wax once their hive or hives get productive, with wax being able to be sold wholesale for makeup, candles and other products.
But to do that, Vincent said beekeepers have to take care of the hives, and keeping a beehive healthy is somewhat similar to taking care of any other pet. You have to make sure the hive isn’t sick, Vincent said, otherwise they can spread the virus to other beehives. Last year, three of Vincent’s then-seven hives died because he said he wasn’t following proper disease control.
It’s possible for beekeepers to grow their hives by splitting them, which is what Vincent plans to do with his hives. His goal is to get up to 12 splits by May. He also has five swarm traps set up to catch any bee swarms looking for a home.
Resources
Anyone with a swarm in their yard who is interested in contacting Vincent for a bee swarm pickup is welcome to do so, and can call Vincent directly at 971-757-0397. Vincent said most of the time he is willing to do a bee swarm collection free of charge, but might have to charge $25 per hour if the collection will require a lot of equipment.
But Vincent isn’t the only person to call in the event of a bee swarm situation.
“There’s a swarm call list on our Facebook page, pinned to the top of the page, there’s a post,” Vincent said.Call one of those numbers below, there are seven or eight numbers on the page. That would be the best way to do it right now.”
