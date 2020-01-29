A new plan is emerging to help ease Oregon's affordable housing crisis.
According to a report on Oregon Public Broadcasting, Oregon Gov. Brown wants voters to amend the constitution to allow real estate transfer taxes to fund affordable housing.
The taxes are assessed when property changes ownership.
Voters approved Measure 79 in 2012, which created a prohibition on the use of the real estate transfer taxes.
Brown's office has filed a resolution to amend the constitution to allow use of the real estate transfer taxes. The resolution is expected to be reviewed by Oregon lawmakers during the February short session that begins next week.
Charles Boyle, Brown's press secretary, responded to The Chief's inquiries about the Governor's proposal.
He said the Governor’s bill for a constitutional amendment on real estate transfer fees is one proposal which could help establish a dedicated funding stream to allow Oregon to make annual investments in affordable housing.
Boyle repeated an earlier media statement, saying, "our office is continuing to work with legislators to find the best path forward as they bring their own ideas to the table and as we consider all options that are available to us, including various strategies and funding mechanisms to address homelessness and affordable housing."
Boyle said Oregon lacks a dedicated, annual source of revenue to address the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors—some facing severe rent burdens, others experiencing long-term homelessness.
The bill proposes a constitutional amendment to allow for state transfer fees for real estate transactions over $500,000, so that Oregon can continue to make significant investments in affordable housing. The first $500,000 of a real estate transaction would be exempt from transfer fees.
If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment to allow the use of such fees in Oregon would go before the voters for approval. Boyle said the Legislature would then have the ability to set the fees in a subsequent session. Any decisions about rates or revenue raised would be made during those conversations.
According to Boyle, 37 states and many more counties and cities across the country use real estate transfer fees as a standard tool for revenue generation.
