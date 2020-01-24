Improvements for the A Street Improvement Project are still on schedule and expected to be completed by June of this year as originally expected, according to Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Public Information Officer, Lou Torres.
City residents have reportedly felt the strain of construction, with some residents complaining about not being able to reach the post office. Torres said reaching a public entity like the post office can be difficult during an improvement project because it’s such a frequented public place for many people.
“We knew that that was going to be an issue, and we tried to maintain access as best we could,” Torres said, adding residents have to maneuver a little bit more to access the post office.
Torres said the contractors have tried to keep as much access as they can to the businesses and to the post office.
“But it is awkward, there’s no question with the construction,” he said. “Really this whole project’s going to change the way people maneuver downtown. In the past, they could cross railroad tracks any way they wanted. The city thought that wasn’t very safe, and it’s going to change the way people do things.”
The $12.2 million improvement project began in June of last year, and since then several aspects of the project have been completed, including:
• “Daylighting” the rail tracks, moving and realigning them to expose the tracks and eliminate the asphalt road covering of the tracks
• Upgrading city utilities
• Installing curbing to maintain separation between vehicles and rail tracks
• Adding new crossing gates at the intersection of the railway and the road
There is still work yet to be completed, including installing new curbs, sidewalks and two to three different paving lifts, with striping to be set as the last step, according to Torres.
“We’re still on track, despite the weather, and we’re making a lot of progress. Overall, we’re still on schedule to finish by the end of June,” Torres said.
The improvement project came with its own set of challenges, including working with three different contractors; one with the city, one for the railway, and one for the roadway, Torres said.
“I’ve rarely been involved in a project where we’ve had three different contracts involved. Even despite the complexity of the project and all the challenges, it’s actually gone pretty well, and that’s good news,” Torres said.
The A Street Improvement Project is designed to improve safety along the main street of the City of Rainier, where previously the rail line had bisected the community without any safety barriers, according to an information page on the A Street project on the ODOT website. The project has been in the works for approximately 13 years.
In those 13 years, funds have been raised from different sources: ODOT’s Rail and Public Transit Divison, a Connect Oregon grant, the Regional Solutions program passed by the 2014 Oregon Legislature and the City of Rainier itself.
When everything is completed, Rainier residents can expect a different, and safer main street, according to Torres
“It’s quite a dramatic change from what it was previously,” he said. “A Street was a unique thoroughfare, it had railroad tracks, but cars could pass at any time, it was quite a safety problem. Now we don’t have that.”
