State Sen. Rachel Armitage (District 16) will hold meetings in Scappoose, Rainier, and St. Helens Saturday, April 2.
The first public session, dubbed a casual conversation, will be held at at the Scappoose Library at 9 a.m. The senator's second event will be a town hall at Rainier City Hall at 1 p.m. followed by a meet and greet at Running Dog Brewing at 5 p.m. Residents of Columbia County are encouraged to attend any of the three events.
The Senator hopes to discuss the recently concluded legislative session and address the district’s concerns.
“I hope you'll join me on Saturday for a casual conversation about how the work we do in the Oregon Legislature affects your family,” Armitage said. “Doesn't matter if your politics lean blue, red, green, purple, or something else—all are welcome! See you there.”
