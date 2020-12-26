In the Dec. 25 print edition, The Chief highlights 2020 in review through photographs.
One of the stories that made the front page of The Chief in October was the reopening of the city library in Clatskanie.
The following is that story.
The Clatskanie Public Library District has reopened its facility at 11 Lillich Street and is accepting visitors by appointment only under state pandemic guidelines. The facility closed March 11 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across Oregon.
Interim library director Becky White said since the appointment-only process began on Monday, Oct. 19, library staff is booking about two to three appointments daily.
"The biggest challenge is getting people to remember their appointments," White said. "Many patrons are still opting to use curbside services and we plan to make that available from now on."
White said appointments for the various library services are staggered to no more than 10 persons at one time, including staff, inside the building.
"So far, everyone seems very willing to cooperate with our requirements for entry, which include time limits, group size limits, children under 12 accompanied by adult, masks for everyone 5 and up," she said. "Everyone seems happy just to have books in their hands."
White said library staff has moved the public computer appointments inside the building instead of on a laptop in the enclosed foyer and that patron reactions to the modifications to the library setting, which include sneeze guards, no seating, traffic control barriers and hand sanitizing stations throughout the library, range from overwhelmed to overjoyed.
"It is not the library they are used to, but it is still the library they love," she said. "Once a new permanent library director is selected by the Clatskanie Public Library District Board of Directors and the facility is fully staffed, we look forward to allowing more spontaneous visits. But for now, the appointment system is going well and we're enjoying many happy reunions."
