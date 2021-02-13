Governor Kate Brown today declared a state of emergency due to severe winter weather that has resulted in heavy snow and ice accumulation, high winds, critical transportation failures, and loss of power and communications capabilities.
"The weather that set in yesterday and continued overnight has left extensive damage with hundreds of thousands of Oregonians without power," Brown said. "Because of windstorms, utility crews were not able to safely start work on restoring power until this morning. Crews are out in full force now and are coordinating with local emergency response teams on communications for emergency services, such as warming centers. I'm committed to making state resources available to ensure crews have the resources they need on the ground."
Pursuant to ORS 401.165, Governor Brown determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to severe winter weather.
The Governor's declaration authorizes the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state's emergency operations plan, and to utilize personnel, equipment, and facilities from other state agencies in order to respond to or mitigate the effects of the weather emergency.
In addition, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Oregon Public Utility Commission and other state agencies are directed to provide any assistance as requested by OEM that is deemed necessary to assist in the response.
