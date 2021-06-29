Even though the historic record breaking temperatures are cooling, fire agencies across Columbia County continue to stress current hot and dry conditions have significantly heightened the wildfire danger.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CCFR) issued a caution advisory Tuesday afternoon about the use of fireworks.

"If you plan to use fireworks during the approaching holiday, please make sure you are aware of the areas affected by local restrictions," the advisory states. "Please keep in mind that although you may not be in a restricted area, it does not mean that the danger of using fireworks or having open flames does not exist."

The Oregon Department of Forestry has already banned all fireworks outside of city limits for this area.

The CRFR's advisory also states that officials may seize illegal fireworks and charge offenders with a class B misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $2,500 per violation and a civil penalty of up to $500.

Those who misuse fireworks or allow fireworks to cause damage are liable and may be required to pay fire suppression costs or other damage. Parents are also liable for fireworks damage caused by their children.

The Humane Society of the United States advises owners to keep their pets away from fireworks, ask a vet for assistance if their pets are scared by fireworks, protect pets from heatstroke and get them a collar and identification tag. Even indoor pets should have tags in case they try to escape the noise of fireworks, according to the nonprofit.

Safety first

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office has a website to use as a resource as well: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Fireworks.aspx