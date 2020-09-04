The fire districts of Columbia County, including Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Scappoose Fire District and Vernonia Fire District are encouraging safe practices effective through Monday, September 7.

The fire agencies are urging recreationists to remain vigilant during this hot and dry holiday weekend. All outdoor backyard debris burning is still prohibited until further notice. Carelessness is the biggest cause of wildfires, so it is everyone’s responsibility to practice fire safety, a release from the fire agencies states.

Recreational firepits within the landscaped footprint of your property are permitted. The fire agencies are urging everyone to be mindful and have a charged garden hose close by and ready to go.

Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused.

For additional information regarding 2020 fire season information visit, https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx