Fire season will begin in Clatsop County at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Fire season is declared each year when conditions of fire hazard exist. This declaration affects all lands, both public and private, in Northwest Oregon. This is about 2-3 weeks ahead of when fire season typically begins in this area, but the warm and dry weather has resulted in increased fire danger.
Public Use Restriction levels move from low (green) to extreme (red). These are indicated on fire information boards at major roads entering forested areas. Restrictions are identical to last year. In low (green), campfires will be allowed at designated campsites and dispersed campsites. This recognizes that attended campfires adjacent to campsites have a low incident of spread. As conditions dry out, the move to moderate (blue) restricts campfires to designated campsites, and dispersed campfires will no longer be allowed.
In conjunction with the county fire chiefs, a county wide burn ban will be simultaneously in effect.
Open debris burning will not be allowed starting June 14. Burn barrels require a burning permit, which can be obtained through the Oregon Department of Forestry or a local fire department depending on the location of the residence. For rural residences using burn barrels: only metal barrels in good condition covered by heavy mesh screens with holes no larger than ¼ inch are acceptable. A charged water supply and hand tools are required to be on site.
Industrial Fire Precaution levels (IFPL) range from Level 1 to Level 4 with accompanying restrictions on operations to protect forest resources. Restrictions are identical to last year, with a 1 hour fire watch in Level I, a 2 hour fire watch in Level II, and a 2 hour fire watch in Level III. Level 4 is a shutdown, so no fire watch is required. IFPL Zones NW-1, NW-2 and NW-3 will be at a Level 1 on June 14th.
For up-to-date recorded information about fire season requirements, call 503-325-7215. To request a burning permit or obtain additional information, call 503-325-5451 during business hours.
