Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) has released new details concerning the fire danger in Columbia County.
Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) has determined that Columbia County’s wildland season 2021 is over as of October 1, according to CRFR.
The following is from CRFR.
The recent rainfall and our upcoming fall weather are allowing local fire districts to terminate the burn ban in the county. Debris burning will be allowed again beginning Friday, October 1, with a valid burning permit as decided by local fire districts.
Keeping in mind the recent wildfires throughout Oregon, however, please ensure any outdoor burning is conducted as safely as possible.Recreational campfires, fire pits, and backyard debris burning is now permitted on DEQ approved burn days. Yard debris and open burning is allowed only in permitted areas.
Yard debris and open burning is only permitted in the City of St. Helens and the City of Columbia City on given burn days. Please be sure you check the regulations in your specific area before burning. Burning household garbage, plastics, petroleum products and rubber products are not allowed.
Those burning are encouraged to use caution when burning debris piles. Any open burning must be attended by a non-impaired, responsible adult. A water source and hand tool to suppress any escaped fires should also be kept on site during any open burning.
The public is encouraged to remain vigilant for changing weather conditions and use caution when burning.
It is the individual property owner’s responsibility to check daily to ensure it is a burn day by dialing the fire district’s burn line as listed on your burn permit.Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage or requiring suppression efforts from a fire agency,may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused.
For additional information regarding 2021fire seasonplease visithttps://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx
