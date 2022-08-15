Local fire district officials are urging public awareness and caution about the mid-summer wildfire season following two brush fires in north Columbia County.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) rushed crews to the first blaze on Wonderly Road in Rainier Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14. Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District firefighters also responded to assist.
The crews were quickly able to knock down the fire that was approximately 30-by-100 feet, according ro CRFR.
A short time later, CRFR crews responded to a second brush fire on Meserve Road in Rainier.
The cause of both of the fires remained under investigation as of Monday, Aug. 15.
CRFR officials stress that open burning is banned in the county due to the wildfire danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.