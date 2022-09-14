The wildfire smoke that filled the sky over Columbia County over the past weekend is slowly diminishing as the winds shift and rain moves in from the Pacific Ocean.
What's ahead
National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist John Bumgardner in Portland said the region is now moving toward more seasonal weather.
“It looks a lot like normal weather for this time of the year and the rain helped knocked down some of the smoke and haze from the wildfires,” Bumgardner said. “The high temperatures will be in the mid 70s, which is a few degrees below normal.”
Bumgardner said the NWS office in Portland recorded approximately 0.3 of an inch of rain Sept. 12 and more rain is likely by the coming weekend.
Oregon’s wildfire season often extends into late fall, and fire district officials caution that several days of prolonged rain is necessary to ease the threat of fire.
“We still need to be vigilant with our use of fire and preventing nuisance fires on the landscape,” Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Chief Pricher said. “In some fire years, fire season can extend into October. In other words, caution is still needed with campfires.”
“The fire danger is going from Extreme back down to High (Red to Yellow), however, this is nowhere enough rain to declare fire season over,” he said. “While the 1-hour fuels (grass and pine needles) were significantly affected, the 10-hour fuels (.25 inch up to 1 inch in diameter) and 100-hour fuels were not touched. What this means is that the water will evaporate very quickly after the sun comes up.”
Pricher said Columbia and Multnomah counties outdoor burn ban remains in effect. Last weekend’s ban on campfires, charcoal barbecue and portable propane / patio fireplaces is no longer in effect.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) Public Information Representative Jennifer Motherway recommends that the public pay attention to local fire department websites and social media pages to follow potential weather and hazardous threats.
“We aren’t in the clear yet from the fire danger and our agencies are generally really great at getting any communications about hazards posted via social media to our communities, she said.”
Motherway encourages residents to sign up for the CAN system, an electronic notification system.
“That is the best advice we can provide the community,” she said. “The more people sign up the better chance we have at getting a larger communication out to our community.”
Pricher also urges local community members to be aware of the Ready (Level 1 evacuation), Set (Level 2 evacuation) and Go (Level 3 evacuation) in the event the area experiences a rapidly growing emerging wildfire incident.
He urges property owners to make sure they have defensible space in place to best protect their homes and businesses.
“Community members should check with their local fire agencies for more information and in some cases, we will come out and survey their property on how to harden a home in the urban interface area,” Pricher said.
Red flag warning
The NWS issued a Red Flag Warning Sept. 8 for much of Oregon and Washington, which means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will shortly. A combination of high winds, low humidity and drought can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the NWS said.
Late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8, Gov. Kate Brown conducted a media briefing about the approaching windstorm and the extreme wildfire conditions. Brown was joined by state fire and emergency management officials and leaders of the state’s two large electrical utilities.
“168,000 acres are burning across out state right now,” Brown said. “And in many parts of the state people are impacted by the smoke of these fires.”
“We are at a critical point, any additional fires would be problematic,” Oregon Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Medema said.
“The combination of dry conditions, high winds and low humidity can lead to explosive fire growth,” Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Chief Mike Shaw said during the media briefing. “We are very concerned about the next 72 hours and what that means both in terms of what new fires will start and the larger fires on the landscape.”
Shaw said the current wildfires are threatening hundreds of homes in Oregon.
State operated electronic reader boards along highways in Oregon were used to alert the public of the danger with the warning: “Extreme wildfire conditions. Use caution.”
Be prepared
Brown urged all Oregonians to be prepared for evacuations.
“Go to bed tonight with a plan in the event your family needs to evacuate, or you wake up without power,” she said. Brown encouraged anyone who hasn’t, to sign up for emergency notification alerts at ORALERT.gov.
“Now is the time to charge your devises, make sure you have batteries, have nonperishable food and water available and extra medications in case you have to go without power for a couple of days, or if you need to evacuate from your home because of fire,” Oregon Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps said.
He also urging everyone to have an evacuation plan in place and to be ready to go if wildfires are threatening their community. Phelps said in the case of evacuations, everyone needs to be ready.
“Leave your home quickly,” he said. “Have your go-bag ready to go.”
Phelps also encouraged community members to check on their neighbors, friends and co-workers and to make sure they are safe.
“This is really about doing what you can, where you are, with what you have,” he said.
Phelps added that being prepared will allow first responders to help others who may need help the most.
Public safety power shutoffs
On Sept. 7 Pacific Power and Portland General Electric (PGE) alerted thousands of customers that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be possible due to the increasing wildfire conditions.
“Turning off power is the last resort,” PGE CEO Maria Pope said. “It is only done to protect customers, property and the communities that we serve from fire.”
Smaller utilities, like Columbia River PUD and Clatskanie PUD in Columbia County, said they were not planning to use PSPS as of mid-day Sept. 8, unless conditions change to include imminent fire danger, or mandatory fire orders are in effect. Both utilities said they were monitoring the current situation and have mitigation plans in place. Following the weekend event representatives from the two utilities said they did not conduct any PSPS.
Pacific Power’s weather team had been tracking the wind event for several days, providing updates daily that indicated where the most need would be for crews to be staging, given the combination of low humidity, high winds and dry conditions, Pacific Power Public Relations Representative Drew Hanson said.
Before the event, Pacific Power worked closely with local emergency management planners at cities and counties in the utility’s districts with table-top exercises for best preparation. The utility also planned to bring in additional crews and equipment to various district locations late Friday as a proactive effort to be ready to respond to any weather-related event.
“It’s the normal equipment, such as polls, wires, trucks and professional line persons that we have readily available,” Hanson said. “They will be out there inspecting, so it will be an active time as the crews work to make a quick and safe restoration of service.”
Pacific Power and PGE did conduct selected PSPS, shutting off electrical service in selected communities. As the wind event subsided, the utilities restored the power.
Hanson said such weather events are another reminder for local residents to be prepared for power disruptions, no matter what the season.
Governor’s caution
During her media briefing, Brown said the state’s work over the past few years has helped to better prepare communities for wildfires, that there are more resources avail-able, and healthier landscapes have been created during the off season. “This has made a huge difference,” Brown said.
At the end of the briefing, Brown again stressed the urgency of the current wildfire danger.
“Our goal today is to encourage Oregonians to be prepared and have a plan,” Brown said. “Each one of us can make a difference in the next 24 to 72 hours. Our goal is to save lives and to save property.”
As the winds shifted Saturday, Sept. 10, smoke drifted from the wildfires in the region into Columbia County and across much of the state. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued air quality advisories for Northeast and Southwest sections of Oregon due to the unhealthy conditions.
