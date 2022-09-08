Update posted at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 8
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, which means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.
With the Red Flag Warning, the fire districts of Columbia County including Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Scappoose Fire District and Vernonia Fire District are closing all burning, including county parks, effective immediately for the safety of the communities.
All open burning is prohibited, including recreational campfires, portable propane/patio fireplaces, and charcoal BBQ’s.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) reminds everyone that carelessness is the biggest cause of wildfires, so it is everyone’s responsibility to practice fire safety.
"Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage or requiring suppression efforts from a fire agency, may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused," according to a release from CRFR. "We encourage all citizens to register for the Columbia Alert Network “CAN” notification system. This will send any priority messaging affecting our community directly to your cell phone or landline.
Here is the link: https://www.columbia911.com/general/page/columbia-alert-network-can
Additional Resources
For additional information regarding 2022 fire season visit:
https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx
ODF Fire Restriction page: (click on Columbia County when the map loads)
https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/pfr.html
Previous coverage posted at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 8
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for our area effective from 11 a.m. Sept. 9 through 11 p.m. Sept. 10.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Thousands of residents statewide are being alerted of potential electrical power shutoffs due to the increase wildfire danger.
Local utility reaction
In response to the Red Flag Warning, Clatskanie PUD announced its team will follow the utility's wildfire mitigation plan and consult with Columbia County Emergency Management, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and local fire departments.
"Our system in rural areas will be modified according to our plan, and our crew is on alert and will be ready to respond quickly," Clatskanie PUD's Sarah Johnson said.
Johnson said Clatskanie PUD utilizes a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) as a last response in mitigation strategies during red flag warnings or extreme conditions.
"We are not planning to use PSPS at this time, unless conditions change to include imminent fire danger, or mandatory fire orders are in effect," Johnson said. "If the situation changes and a PSPS becomes necessary, we will do our best to notify customers through our website and social media."
Clatskanie PUD encourages customers to be prepared for emergency situations and have supplies on hand in case of power outages. Disruption to power can be caused due to car hit pole accidents, wind, trees falling through the lines, and other severe weather conditions at any time.
Columbia River PUD's Kyle Boggs said his utility is adjusting to the fire danger but not planning Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
"In response, we will modify parts of our system in accordance with our Wildfire Mitigation Plan," Boggs said. "These modifications will result in longer restoration times if you lose power. At this time, we do not plan to institute a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS); however, we will continue to monitor our system and weather conditions in our area. If conditions warrant, a PSPS may occur.
Boggs added that should a PSPS be necessary, Columbia River PUD will attempt to notify customers through social media and the utility's website.
"However there may be little or no notice, so please be prepared for that to occur," Boggs said.
A Public Safety Power Shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during hazardous fire weather conditions, including extremely low humidity, dry vegetation, elevated levels on key weather indexes and sustained winds and gusts.
The heat and wildfire power shutoffs are common in California. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) states on its website that heat-related equipment outages can occur during periods of sustained high temperatures.
"Transformers, which distribute power to homes and businesses, need a period of time when they can cool down, which usually happens overnight when energy usage and temperatures drop," PG&E states. "Heat events with sustained high overnight temperatures can put stress on transformers, causing them to fail. This is more likely to occur in area where coastal influence normally results in lower evening temperatures, rather than in interior valleys that routine experience extremely hot weather. "
Utility companies recommend customers have a plan in place for any electrical disruptions.
- Have a flashlight, radios, and fresh batteries ready.
- Have a backup generator. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, never operate an engine-powered generator in an enclosed space or inside a house or a tent.
- Plan transportation needs if you have to leave your home.
- Prepare an emergency go-kit that includes medical supplies, flashlight and batteries, a blanket, and food and water for three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.