Congratulations to Oregon Institute of Technology's (Oregon Tech) Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague, former sports stars and graduates from Clatskanie Middle/High School.

Freshman of the Year

Blodgett has been named the 2021-22 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Women's Basketball Freshman of the Year.

Olivia Sprague

Oregon Institute of Technology displayed this photo of Clatskanie Middle/High School senior Olivia Sprague following her signing with the school.

Olivia Sprague made "All Conference Honorable Mention."

Both Sprague and Blodgett are members of the Oregon Tech basketball team.

Oregon Tech is a public university based in Klamath Falls and the Portland metropolitan area.

