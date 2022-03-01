Congratulations to Oregon Institute of Technology's (Oregon Tech) Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague, former sports stars and graduates from Clatskanie Middle/High School.
Blodgett has been named the 2021-22 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Women's Basketball Freshman of the Year.
Olivia Sprague made "All Conference Honorable Mention."
Both Sprague and Blodgett are members of the Oregon Tech basketball team.
Oregon Tech is a public university based in Klamath Falls and the Portland metropolitan area.
