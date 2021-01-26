The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday above 500 feet.
WHAT
Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches above 500 feet.
WHERE
In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, the Oregon Coast Range. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.
WHEN
From 3 p.m. this afternoon to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
IMPACTS
Roads above 500 feet may be snow covered at times.
The heaviest precipitation is expected from early evening through midnight. Snow levels will be around 500 feet early this evening, but rise to 1000 feet overnight. Areas such as Banks and Forest Grove may see 1 to 2 inch accumulations this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Consider alternate routes, especially if traveling in areas above 500 feet and in rural eastern Clark County.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. In Oregon. also visit TripCheck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.