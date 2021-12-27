Roadways throughout Columbia County are again covered with snow this morning and additional accumulation is expected.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 for the region.
WHAT
Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Most of the snow is expected late tonight and early Tuesday morning.
WHERE
Portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com. Follow weather developments 24/7 here at the chronicleonline.com.
