Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

River Snow
Buy Now

Snow falling along the Columbia River.

The National Weather Service has downgraded the Winter Weather Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Sunday for our region.

WHAT

Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. Additional ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less.

IMPACTS

Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for ice and snow covered roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Oregon, you can also visit TripCheck.com for the latest travel conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

As the county moves to high risk, will you dine indoors or get takeout from restaurants?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.