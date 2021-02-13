The National Weather Service has downgraded the Winter Weather Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Sunday for our region.
WHAT
Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. Additional ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less.
IMPACTS
Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for ice and snow covered roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Oregon, you can also visit TripCheck.com for the latest travel conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.