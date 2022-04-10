The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday.
WHAT
Snow expected. Snow accumulations between 0.5 and 2 inches possible. Elevations above 500 ft may see snow accumulations between 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
WHERE
Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Heaviest snowfall is expected during the early morning commute, given that it is April and many have taken off winter tires an advisory will be issued. Many places at river level will likely see less than an inch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
