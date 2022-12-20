The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, Dec. 22 and 23.
WHAT
Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch possible.
WHERE
Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
WHEN
From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
IMPACTS
Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Columbia County Emergency Management has issued the following statement:
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Columbia County from Thursday morning to Friday Evening.
The forecast calls for a heavy mix of rain and snow, with the possibility of a quarter inch of ice. Use caution if you must drive.
Stay safe and stay tuned for more information from the National Weather Service.
Thank you.
Follow weather developments here at thechiefnews.com at your convenience 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.