The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
WHAT
Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Additional snow amounts up to three inches possible at terrain of 500 feet or higher.
WHERE
Lower Columbia including Clatskanie and Rainier.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.