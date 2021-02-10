The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon Thursday to Friday morning.
The system
A series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across the region Friday night into Saturday
WHAT
Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with ice accumulations of of one to two tenths of an inch possible.
WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.
WHEN
From noon Thursday to noon PST Friday.
IMPACTS
Spotty power outages and tree damage are possible due
to ice. Travel could be challenging at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
